“Wasn’t the Right Time”: Lions Reporter Issues Apology After Facing Backlash for Interrupting Dan Campbell’s Press Conference

The Detroit Lions handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the 2026 season, securing a 19-15 victory in their Week 8 matchup. However, the result wasn’t the team’s only talking point, as linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a serious injury in the fourth quarter.

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Head coach Dan Campbell spent much of Monday’s press conference addressing the 26-year-old linebacker’s injury. However, one reporter reportedly shifted the focus to football-related questions. Detroit Football Network beat reporter Justin Rogers asked Coach Campbell about on-field matters, which the head coach went on to address.

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Rogers has since issued an apology, acknowledging that he could have held off on those questions until Campbell’s Wednesday press conference.

“Immediately regret working a football/game question into that press conference. Wasn’t the right time and it could have easily waited until Wednesday. Apologies,” Rogers wrote on X on Monday.

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The incident occurred on Monday following the Lions’ divisional win over the Vikings on Sunday. During the press conference, Coach Campbell addressed Jack’s condition, his importance to the team, and the emotional impact of the incident. Justin Rogers, however, reportedly asked a question about football.

As Awful Announcing later reported, Rogers’ questions appeared to concern how Detroit handled Minnesota’s aggressive blitz pressure during Sunday’s game. Coach Campbell answered the question, and the interaction didn’t lead to any visible confrontation from the head coach.

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But Rogers’ subsequent apology confirms that Jack Campbell’s injury carried significant concern, especially during Monday’s press conference. The linebacker suffered the injury during the first play of the fourth quarter with 14:48 remaining in regulation.

Detroit was leading Minnesota 12-7, while the Vikings had possession on third-and-15 at the Lions’ 35-yard line. Quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back and completed a pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson gained 10 yards before Jack Campbell and other Lions defenders brought him down.

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Per reports, Campbell’s head appeared to collide with Hockenson’s hip as he attempted to make the tackle. Following the collision, the LB fell face-first onto the turf. He appeared to lose control of his body and remained motionless. Subsequently, he was taken to the hospital.

Coach Campbell later visited the hospital, and so did multiple teammates of the LB.

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“I got to go see him last night. It was good,” said the HC on Monday. “Got to see his parents and talk to his wife. Everybody is in good spirits. It’s about the recovery, and it’s a small setback. That’s the family. They are very positive.”

At the same time, the head coach also addressed the LB’s importance in the locker room as one of the defensive captains of the team.

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“I don’t even know if I can put into words,” he added. “Look, when you get voted captain, that says a ton, especially with this group of guys. He earned every bit of that. He’s trustworthy. He’s dependable. He’ll give you the shirt off his back. He’s just all heart and all effort. Just an unbelievable person. Down to earth and very genuine. There’s not a man on this team that doesn’t respect Jack Campbell.”

Although Jack Campbell couldn’t finish the game against the Vikings, the 26-year-old has been remarkably durable throughout his NFL career. He has started every game over the past two seasons and hasn’t missed a single contest since the Lions selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. For now, however, Detroit has yet to provide any further details about his injury or expected recovery timeline.

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive, and out of respect for Jack and his family, we will not share further information at this time,” the Lions said in a statement.

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That said, the Lions will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. But at the same time, it remains to be seen whether Campbell will be able to return after suffering an injury.