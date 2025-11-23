Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Lions vs Giants? Life, Net Worth, & More About Jamison Belushi

The Detroit Lions (6–4) and New York Giants (2–9) square off Sunday at Ford Field in a matchup with significant ramifications on Detroit’s playoff positioning. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX as the Lions are sizable 10½-point favorites in a game they need to have to keep up in the NFC North race.

Prior to the start of the game, there will be a national anthem performance that has many in Detroit talking, and this week’s singer has already generated quite the buzz across the Motor City.

Who Is Jamison Belushi? National Anthem Performer at Lions vs Giants

The Lions are turning to an emerging Nashville performer for Sunday’s anthem, bringing national exposure to a career that has spanned music, film, and TV. Jamison Belushi, a singer/songwriter, will perform the national anthem before the Lions and Giants.

The announcement adds a pregame highlight to a contest featuring high-profile coaching storylines. She has also acted in films like The Last Summer, Karate Ghost, and The Stranger in My Home.

Belushi also comes from one of the most recognizable families in American entertainment. Her dad, Jim Belushi, is known for his two-season run on Saturday Night Live, his music work with The Blues Brothers, and his long-running sitcom According to Jim.

His film credits include K-9, Curly Sue, Canadian Bacon, and Trading Places, roles that helped cement a multi-decade Hollywood career.

What is Jamison Belushi’s net worth in 2025?

Belushi’s net worth is not public, and figures regarding her finances are not confirmed. For sure, though, the growing income for Belushi is derived from her budding music career, acting roles, songwriting, and live performances. Provided the potential growth of the discography and on-screen appearances, it is safe to expect a considerable income over the next few years.

While Jamison herself is not listed for net worth, a bit of family context comes into play. Her father, Jim Belushi, is estimated to have a net worth of $55 million going into 2025, earned through decades of acting, comedy, producing, and music.

He is best known for starring in According to Jim, but has done voice acting, performed live, and had a multitude of TV and film roles. Jim Belushi has continued an acting, comedy, singing, and musical career, a constant presence in the entertainment industry.

Jamison Belushi’s national anthem performance will make for a stirring opening moment-one that ushers in a talented young artist onto Detroit’s giant game-day stage.

Jamison Belushi’s Connection to Detroit or the Giants Matchup

Jamison is all set to perform at the Lions-Giants Week 12 clash. The Lions come in 6–4, third in the NFC North behind Chicago and Green Bay. The Giants come in at 2–9 and are looking for some momentum under interim coach Mike Kafka.

Once Sunday’s game is over, Detroit will turn its attention directly to Thanksgiving preparations that include Detroit native CeCe Winans performing the national anthem and newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jack White headlining halftime in a show executive-produced by Eminem and Paul Rosenberg.