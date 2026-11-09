Justin Herbert Urged to Take Action Against Chargers After Injury Setback in Loss to Texans

Hardly did Justin Herbert think the 2026 season would be memorable for all the wrong reasons. The quarterback could not lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a single win this season. Eight weeks down, an injury scare now got added to Herbert’s woes. Former NFL offensive lineman and podcast host Richie Incognito pushed Herbert to hold the Chargers accountable for the hole he finds himself in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Incognito pointed to Herbert’s struggles through the Chargers’ first seven games, highlighting his five touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and 23 sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justin Herbert’s line is this right now. Five touchdowns, double that interceptions, 10 interceptions,” he shared on the Initial Contact podcast. “He has at least one interception in every game, 23 sacks behind this offensive line. And this is the biggest case for malpractice. Justin Herbert should sue the Chargers for not putting an offensive line in front of them. It was a glaring issue last year. Going into the season last year, they were trying out some different places, different pieces on the interior offensive line.

“Rashawn Slater signs a huge deal. He goes down in camp. Joe Alt goes over to the other side. He goes down. Now they don’t address it. Their big free agent signing didn’t even make it out of camp. They got a young draft pick. They brought Cole Strange over from the Patriots and these guys are getting Justin Herbert absolutely killed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbert endured a difficult outing against Houston, with the Chargers’ offense struggling to find answers against the Texans’ defense. Their first seven possessions resulted in four punts and three field goals, leaving the team unable to turn its opportunities into touchdowns.

The third quarter proved particularly damaging. Los Angeles gave the ball away twice in three possessions, while its remaining drive ended with a turnover on downs. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the Chargers were already facing an uphill battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Herbert and the offense scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the final quarter, the response came too late to influence the outcome.

The Chargers’ protection problems were on full display against Houston. The Texans consistently penetrated the offensive line, collapsing the pocket and putting Herbert under pressure before he could find a rhythm. Their relentless pass rush eventually resulted in eight sacks on the quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offensive line was already a glaring weakness last season. The Chargers entered the following campaign with uncertainty surrounding their interior offensive line. One of their biggest problems was experimenting with different players and combinations. Matters became worse when star left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered an injury during training camp. Joe Alt was subsequently moved to the opposite side but also suffered an injury setback. As the Chargers counted on right guard Cole Strange, he allowed two of the eight sacks in quick succession.

Herbert’s difficult outing took another turn in the fourth quarter when he suffered a left-hand injury and was forced to leave the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the setback, Los Angeles managed to produce a late scoring play, with Herbert connecting with Quentin Johnston for a 58-yard touchdown.

However, the Chargers failed to convert the two-point attempt that followed. Trailing 38-15 in the final period, they had little chance of mounting a meaningful comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just got to keep digging deep,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told CBS Sports coming out of halftime. “One play. One life.”

Speaking after the home defeat, Harbaugh confirmed that the Chargers’ medical staff were examining the injury but admitted that the preliminary outlook was concerning.

“It could be a fracture,” Harbaugh said, via Alex Insdorf of Bolt Breakdowns. “We’ll find out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But no matter how the situation is turning against him, Herbert is not allowing his motivation to run out.

“Shouldn’t be an issue,” he said after Sunday’s game. “I’ll do whatever I can to make sure I’m 100%.”