Congratulations Pour in From Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly & Others as Rams Star Announces Personal News

Sharing on-field success as one team is often seen. But in the Los Angeles Rams camp, it is a close-knit family, with the players and WAGS celebrating each other’s milestones, on and off the field. One instance is that Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, joined the celebration as she congratulated Terrance Ferguson and his wife, Sophia, after the couple confirmed the news of their baby girl on the way.

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“Another baby girl getting added to the Ramily,” Kelly Stafford wrote, resharing Sophia Ferguson’s Instagram post on her Instagram story.

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The picture that Sophia posted in a collab post with Terrance showed a pink colored baby onesie and a pair of small Nike kicks. Sophia also placed a picture from her ultrasound and a pregnancy test.

“BABY FERGUSON COMING 2027,” read a board found in the picture.

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The couple’s two dogs also posed for the family portrait, wearing matching pink bandanas emblazoned with the words, “It’s a girl.”

“‘…and the LORD remembered her. So in the course of time Hannah became pregnant and gave birth…”‭‭1 Samuel‬ ‭1‬:‭19‬-‭20,” Sophia ‬shared a verse in her caption.

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The Rams tight end Ferguson said “I do” to his high school sweetheart, Sophia, in July 2025, months after being drafted by Los Angeles.

They tied the knot at a 450-acre ranch about an hour from Denver. Their connection to Colorado runs deep, with Ferguson attending Heritage High School in Littleton and his partner attending a nearby school (Regis Jesuit High School).

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A year into their marriage, Sophia and Terrance announced they were expecting. Turns out that the Rams girl gang is going to get stronger, as Kelly noted. She and the Rams quarterback have four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, born on March 31, 2017; Hunter, born on August 16, 2018; and Tyler, born on June 26, 2020.

Other than Matthew being a girl dad, Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a daughter as well. Jaeda was born around 2013, whom he shares with his former partner, Jaelynn Blakey. This year, a member was added to the Rams girl gang as Blake Corum and his wife, Makiah, welcomed a baby girl named Zara Corum on February 28.

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After Sophia and Terrance announced the news of expecting their first child, congratulations started to pour in.

“Congratulations!!💙💛” the Rams official Instagram commented.

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“let’s gooo! congratulations!” New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq commented.

“🥹🥹so happy for you! Congratulations 💗💗💗,” a fan commented.

“YAYYYYYYYYYY 🥹🥹💗💗💗💗💗,” wrote another fan.

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“Lessss go congrats ❤️,” New Orleans Saints tight end Moliki Matavao shared.

“OMG OMG OMG CONGRATS💌💌,” read another comment.

“Love you guys sm I’m so excited for this next chapter 💕💕💕,” a fan wrote.

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The good news arrives at an important phase of Terrance Ferguson’s career. He stepped into the second season with the Rams. The Los Angeles tight end had clear plans for Year 2.

“I did some of that last year as well,” Ferguson said, referring to being asked to play every position. “But I think one of my best things coming out of college was some of the underneath stuff that I did and yards after catch and being able to bring that to this offense as well, and just kind of expanding what I can do.

“I’d like to be part of the run game as well. … So being able to be a part, a factor in the run game, being at the point of attack, and being a weapon where I can be used all the way outside, in-line whether that’s blocking duo or whether it’s anything. I just want to be involved in all aspects of the game.”

Ferguson’s comfort within the offense grew throughout last season, helping him produce 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to play at least 30% of the offensive snaps in 11 of 12 games from Weeks 6-17.

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In their 2026 season opener in Australia, against the San Francisco 49ers, Ferguson had a chance to keep Los Angeles’ drive alive on fourth-and-5, but Stafford’s pass intended for the tight end was off target, resulting in the Rams’ second turnover on downs.

As the Rams lost 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers, Ferguson has a reason to push harder this season.