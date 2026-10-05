“Makes Me Wanna Run Through a Wall”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly’s Fiery Reaction to Sean McVay’s Expletive-Filled Speech After Rams’ Win

The Los Angeles Rams found it hard to attain stability this season. They opened with a loss against San Francisco, steadied the sails against New York, and then endured another loss against Denver. So Sean McVay had a lot of pent-up feelings as they flew to Philadelphia. As they sealed a 24-20 win against the Eagles, McVay’s energy could be felt through the locker room. The video reached Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, who too got pumped up with the vocal tonic.

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“This makes me wanna run through a wall,” wrote Kelly, resharing McVay’s post-game victory speech.

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Initially, the rainy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field seemed to threaten the Rams’ chances. The Eagles have consistently given McVay trouble, particularly in Philadelphia. McVay came into Sunday with a 1-6 record against the Eagles, having suffered a divisional-round playoff loss in the snow two seasons ago and a special-teams nightmare last year when Philadelphia blocked two field goals in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, too, through the first three quarters, the Eagles left the Rams catching their breath.

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Talking about mishaps, they kept happening one after the other. A penalty on Puka Nacua erased a big play, while Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions and Harrison Mevis missed a field goal. The Rams also left plays on the field with several dropped passes.

But two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns from Kyren Williams helped Los Angeles script a stunning 24-20 comeback, with the defense coming up with the stops needed to snap a four-game losing streak against the Eagles. The fourth-quarter turnaround energized McVay.

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“Hey, I can’t say enough about the defense, giving us a double-digit,” started McVay. “Hey and then it took us a little bit of time, but we woke up on offense and special teams, and if we can find a way to put it together for four quarters, man, that can be some good s***. But hey, what I will tell you is this, a lot of f****** teams would have folded, not us. That’s mental toughness, that’s the resilience right there. I’m gonna tell you what guys, I’m gonna tell you this though, what you can’t do, you can’t coach what’s f****** inside of you guys.

“Alright, and what I will say is, I’m so f****** appreciative, it’s gonna make for a nice f****** flight home, we’re going to enjoy that. But hey, I gotta tell you, it’s been a little bit of time, we’ll celebrate with Kyren, but hey, Captain Kobi Turner, get your s*** together.”

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Even though in the post-game presser, fans got to see the raw and excited version of McVay, he did not wait for the game to end to boost the players. Late in the third quarter, flying home with a win still seemed to be a distant dream for the Rams, who were trailing 20-10. McVay ensured that his squad did not lose focus and huddled them together on the sideline. The FOX broadcast captured McVay passionately addressing his players.

McVay’s message sparked an immediate offensive response into the Rams’ offense. The Los Angeles offense responded after its opening fourth-quarter drive ended with a four-and-out and turnover on downs. The Rams followed with two straight 10-play touchdown drives, covering 98 and 79 yards.

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During the post-game presser, McVay was asked to share what the sideline conversation was all about.

“I don’t remember exactly,” he said. “It was just more of what is on my heart to just say, ‘Guys, we’re capable. You gotta believe. And we gotta just string good plays together. Our defense is doing everything that they can to keep us in this game,'” McVay said. “And I believed in that group. I believed in our ability to consistently execute on some things that we didn’t and probably something along those lines.”

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No matter how McVay communicated, it was enough to boost the Rams to end the curse against Philadelphia.