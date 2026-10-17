Matthew Stafford’s Wife Takes Subtle Shot at Rams Kicker Harrison Mevis After His Release Following Missed Field Goal

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is always vocal with her opinions. The quarterback’s wife had been reserved now that the ‘Thiccer Kicker’ Harrison Mevis was cut by the Los Angeles Rams this Tuesday. However, Kelly had a very subtle way of taking a shot at Mevis.

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“God had a different plan than having that ball go through the uprights, but whatever the plan is, we trust it. ❤️ The plan does, however, always include cute fits 🥰,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on October 16.

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In the post, Kelly included pictures of herself and her husband and their four daughters at the game that would haunt Rams fans for a long time. The post came days after the Rams’ 37-34 overtime loss against the Buffalo Bills on October 12. Even though Kelly stayed away from taking Mevis’ name, many fans decoded the meaning of the caption and connected the dots with the mishap that took place in the last game.

Her caption appeared to draw a connection to the missed kicks, suggesting that there was a bigger plan behind the outcome.

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Mevis was already walking on a tightrope since the beginning of the season. With five successful kicks on nine attempts this season, the kicker had an NFL worst 55.6 percent success rate. The kicker struggled from distance, making just three of six attempts between 40 and 49 yards and missing his lone try beyond 50 yards.

The game against the Bills marked the breaking point for Sean McVay’s team.

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Mevis missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt in the first quarter. What stings the Rams more is the second miss.

Greg Rousseau came up with a crucial block on Mevis’ 48-yard overtime field goal attempt that would have secured the victory. James Cook’s fumble on Buffalo’s first overtime possession was followed by Mevis’ missed attempt. The Bills then drove 35 yards over five plays, setting up Tyler Bass to hit the game-winning 45-yard field goal.

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“It was that unit that cost us an opportunity to win the game,” came McVay’s reaction. “That wasn’t the reason that we didn’t win exclusively.”

Los Angeles will turn to its eighth different starting kicker since 2020. Mevis’ release reflects the Rams’ mounting concerns over their special teams performance, as the team continues to struggle for consistency and the kicking position remains a clear weakness.

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Not just Kelly, but former Rams offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth, too, called Mevis out.

“The biggest thing that just irritates me, I’m still salty about it. It’s one thing to have some of these kicks missed, and Harrison Mevis obviously this year it’s been a struggle. But like postgame I’m watching him he’s laughing and keekeeing with guys. I don’t mean to get like this, but I do,” Whitworth said. “When I messed up, if I gave up a sack at the end of the game or a pressure or whatever, the first thing I’m doing is running to the locker room. And I’m gonna be so pissed off I don’t wanna talk to nobody.”

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Los Angeles has struggled with blocked kicks, with three field goal attempts stopped since the start of last season, tied for the most in the NFL. Since McVay’s arrival in 2017, the Rams have missed or had 81 kicks blocked, including in the playoffs, putting them third in the league in that category.

Special teams have been a recurring problem for the Rams, with Monday night’s defeat becoming the fifth game since the start of last season in which the unit cost them dearly. In Week 16 of the 2025 season, Seattle’s 58-yard punt return TD in the fourth quarter sparked a 16-point comeback. Los Angeles parted ways with special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn two days after on December 20, bringing his three-year stint to an end.