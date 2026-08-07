“Rather Not Talk About It”: Sean McVay Shuts Down Journalist After Being Urged to Disclose Rams’ Plans

The pressure for Sean McVay to replicate the 2022 season Super Bowl success is real. This year, the hype is real. The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to win the Super Bowl. With the stakes this high, McVay is keeping his cards close this season.
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When asked about the Rams’ plans for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, McVay refused to answer, even after being slightly pestered to.
“I’d rather just kind of keep it in house,” he said during a presser.
“I’d prefer not to talk about it. Why does it matter?” he replied when asked if it was the secrecy was a strategy.
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When the reporter said that fans are curious, McVay quipped that the Rams “won’t be there long enough” for fans to keep the curiosity alive. The head coach was adamant on giving away nothing.
Even though we might not know how exactly the team is preparing for this game, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Rams will arrive in Australia the day before the matchup and leave Melbourne as soon as the game is over. McVay and Co. pulled the same move last year, when they played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Even though the head coach chose silence, the preparation is going full swing to cope with the roadblocks. For instance, the Rams have sent people from Los Angeles to Melbourne and back to understand the impact of jet lag on players. They decided that it would be better for the team as a whole to prepare on their home ground and arrive as close to kickoff as possible.
Melbourne is 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles. The itenerary is going to be rough on the players, which has got fans talking. The 49ers are approaching the move in the absolute opposite way; they’ll be in Australia a week before the game.
The Rams vs. 49ers Australia opener will kick off at AEST on Friday, Sept. 11 and will be streamed live on Netflix.
Written by
Edited by
Afreen Kabir