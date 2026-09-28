Sean McVay Under Fire Over Controversial Postgame Decision Immediately After Rams’ Loss to Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay is not in a good mood.

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The Los Angeles Rams do not look like the championship contender they were a few months ago, with two losses on the board after the Denver Broncos game. The pressure might be affecting McVay, who pulled an eye-catching move after the loss.

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“Sean McVay ducked out of his press conference before Rams media could get into it, only 10 minutes after the final whistle,” reported The Athletic’s Nate Atkins. “Not sure I have ever seen that in this league before.”

When the Rams’ press conference stream began, McVay could be heard saying, “He’s OK.” He then paused briefly and then wrapped up with his customary, “All right, thanks guys,” before exiting the presser.

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Per Atkins, McVay answered the first question from the beat ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. He also responded to some questions from Rams.com and others before the stream began.

Here’s some more of what McVay said:

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“Yeah, it’s tough, you know what, but this is sports. You sign up for all of it and love our group. Just came up short. Give the Broncos credit. They found a way to get it done. We’ll look at ourselves and figure out how we can improve.”

The Rams started the season with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, but they moved on by sealing a win over the New York Giants next. But it will be difficult for McVay to move on from the loss to the Broncos.

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The Rams appeared to have a game-changing interception late in the matchup with Denver, but the play was wiped out because of a penalty on Josh Wallace.

The trailing Broncos faced a third-and-six at the Rams’ 11-yard line when Bo Nix threw. Josh Wallace came away with the interception while getting a knee in bounds, but officials flagged him for defensive pass interference. The Broncos scored a rushing touchdown a few plays later to edge past the Rams.

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Given McVay’s facial expression, it was evident that his attention was somewhere else, as the frustration was clearly visible.

The loss is bound to sting. The Rams had dominated possession, having the ball for more than 30 minutes combined, and recorded 482 total yards on offense. But it all fell apart in the fourth quarter.

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Now it’s time to see what explanation McVay has for rushing away from the media, because fans are dragging him through the mud.

“Rams hate accountability in every aspect,” shared a fan.

“McVay is a sore loser. Not surprised at all,” wrote a fan.

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“Sean McVay clearly p* after loss,” a fan wrote.

“Wild,” wrote a fan.

Perhaps we will be hearing from McVay more in the upcoming pressers.