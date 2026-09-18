At times, prior success does not guarantee that things will go right this time too. That’s what happened with Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams in Australia. Last time, they handed the Jacksonville Jaguars a loss a day after landing in London. But this time, their luck did not favor them, and now McVay has taken an oath of never touching Australian ground.

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“It’s almost like you try and do the “Men in Black” thing, where you say all right, hey I don’t remember what happened,” said the Rams head coach, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein. “That was so long ago. We’re not playing in Australia ever again, I hope. Not because it wasn’t a great atmosphere. That will get taken out of context.”

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McVay is now searching for a neurolyser, as seen in Men in Black, after taking home a 7-27 loss. They entered the game as favorites, but were bullied into defeat by the underdog 49ers.

The Rams were on a 16-hour flight from L.A. to Melbourne, covering more than 7,900 miles, arriving only 28 hours before their game against San Francisco. Per insider Peter Schrager, the team had sent 15 staffers to Australia over the last two years to analyze body clock patterns, and were convinced this would work in their favor.

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49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team arrived in Australia a week before the matchup. The stark difference in strategy was called out by many.

McVay, however, believes the journey was not to blame for the “humbling” loss.

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“I know there’s gonna be a lot of narratives that appropriately put the blame on me, and then we’ll move forward the right way. … I don’t believe (the travel plan) is why we didn’t play well enough. I really don’t,” McVay told reporters. “That’s something that I’ll always make decisions that I think are best for the football team. It’s easy in hindsight to be able to say it was a miss, but those are responsibilities that I’ll take and then you try and be able to look at it.”

Critics believe otherwise.

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“We were just talking about the Australia game and the asinine decision that the LA Rams made,” Former NFL star Ndamukong Suh said at the Front Office Sports Asset Class event Tuesday, September 15. “That’s a legitimate take that I will back up and say they made a dumb decision. If I’m a head coach, I’m going to make this trip Week 1. Bring your family. Do everything. You get the first two days to enjoy yourself. New continent, new everything. Enjoy that, and then we’re gonna lock in for the game. And the 49ers, in my opinion, did that. And they executed the game in easy fashion.”

At the end, Los Angeles was embarrassed in front of 100,021 eager fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

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McVay’s offense failed to deliver the production fans had expected after leading the NFL in scoring and yards per game last season. In fact, the Rams had not scored fewer points in any game started by Matthew Stafford. The quarterback threw for only 155 yards and was intercepted once, and the LA defense had no juice in the second quarter, even with Myles Garrett (who was later deemed injured) in the lineup.

Even though the Rams will want to forget this ugly routing, fans will not miss a chance to bring it up whenever possible.