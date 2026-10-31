“Lost a Great One”: Ex-Cowboys QB Joins Fans to Mourn Loss of Former Hawaii HC June Jones Who Passed Away at 73

June Jones had an exceptional trajectory in college and a run in the pro league. A Portland State graduate, he went undrafted in the 1977 NFL Draft. However, over the years, the slow start did not matter, as Jones went on to impact many lives.

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As he passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday, October 29, fans poured in their tributes. Among them was Ben DiNucci, who had also crossed paths with the great.

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“Football world lost a great one yesterday,” wrote DiNucci. “Was lucky enough to be around and coached by June during the 2023 XFL season. No one cared for his guys like June did , no one trusted his guys like June did. Always had a smile on his face and wanted the best for everyone. Will forever be grateful for what he did for my career , for QBs across the country , and for changing the offensive game of football for the better !!!!”

After being going undrafted, Jones signed with the Atlanta Falcons and played through the 1981 season. He then moved to the CFL, playing with the Toronto Argonauts for one year. Sadly, that was all for June Jones’ playing career.

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But Jones’ true talents were on the sidelines. Jones started in an assistant role with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 1983. After a few stints in the USFL, XFL, and the NFL (he coached the Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons, where he made a playoff appearance), Jones came back to Hawaii to be the team’s head coach, kicking off a glorious career with the program.

Under his guidance, Aloha Stadium became a hub of high-scoring college football, with his offense producing standout quarterbacks such as Colt Brennan and Timmy Chang. June Jones remains the winningest head coach of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football, and won two Western Athletic Conference titles between 1999 and 2007, along with a historic Sugar Bowl appearance in 2007.

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Jones was a pioneer in popularizing the run-and-shoot offense. It is a pass-heavy system with four receivers; reading the defense at the line of scrimmage would dictate where the quarterback would target the ball.

Beyond creating a competitor out of a program like Hawaii, Jones was known for his selflessness. Rich Miano, who coached with Jones for the Rainbow Warriors, told KITV that the late head coach had helped many people.

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“I’ve seen him write checks. I’ve seen him be there. I’ve seen him go through, take care of a lot of people,” Miano said. “… I can’t even imagine how many people that he literally helped as humans, not just as football players.”

Jones also wanted to be remembered in a similar way.

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“I want people just to be able to say, you know, he was a good guy,” he said in 2008, per KITV, before he left Hawaii to coach the SMU Mustangs. “He tried to do it the right way, and I think that 10 years from now you’ll go back and the players will come home big in this game, and what they say about me and what they say about the experience is probably what will live on.”

Ben DiNucci and June Jones crossed paths when they were with the Seattle Sea Dragons. The QB came to the XFL after a short stint with the Dallas Cowboys. At Seattle, DiNucci became instrumental in leading Jones’ offense, finishing the season atop the league with 2,671 passing yards. DiNucci was able to return to the NFL afterwards, signing with the Denver Broncos in May 2023.

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Even before Seattle, in XFL, the legendary coach led the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 start in the XFL’s 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to shut down midway through the year. He was subsequently named XFL Head Coach of the Year.

As the world of football lost the gem, tributes started to pour in.

“The June Jones era – crescendoed to its peak with a Sugar Bowl berth – lifted the collective spirits of a whole state and fanbase. Thanks for all the great memories! Rest in peace,” a fan wrote.

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“RIP Coach June Jones!” Deion Sanders Jr., a former Mustang, wrote on X. “You were a Great Coach..The run and shoot is LEGENDARY, but you are an even Better Man! Love You Coach!”

“RIP, was a great coach,” wrote another fan.

“Mahalo Coach! Rest in love 🤟🏽,” read a comment.

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“‘June is not a month, it’s an era.’ RIP and Pony Up,” another fan wrote.

“Saw him coaching in Hawaii and what a fun time that was. RIP,” wrote a fan.