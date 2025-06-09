Major Announcement on Patrick Mahomes’ Protector as Chiefs Turn 31 NFL Franchises’ Heads

Have you noticed a pattern? From the Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes’ GOAT debate, the players surrounding them have also caught fire. Like Travis Kelce – Rob Gronkowski. And maybe, now, David Andrews – Creed Humphrey. Meanwhile, Andrews recently retired, and TB12? Paid tribute to his O-line guy. The words didn’t sound rehearsed or ceremonial. “The heart and soul of any great team is the offensive line,” Brady said. And no surprise, Andrews was that guy for him. Now retired, he leaves behind a legacy few centers can match—except maybe one.

And that ‘one’ might just be in Kansas City. Creed Humphrey isn’t just next in line. He might already be the gold standard. In the middle of another offseason dominated by Mahomes headlines and Andy Reid schemes, it was Humphrey who stole the mic—quietly, as he does best.

PFF just named him the best center in the entire NFL. Best. Not in the AFC. Not for his age group. Period. For the second time in four seasons, he’s lapping the field. It’s the kind of recognition that doesn’t just turn heads—it puts 31 NFL franchises on alert. As the KC’s post caption read, “Giving credit where it’s due. PFF named Creed Humphrey the 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 center in the league headed into this season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Because here’s the thing: Creed isn’t just Mahomes’ anchor. He’s the Chiefs’ invisible muscle. “Let’s get to work” was his first mindset when he met Mahomes, and not much has changed since. Four years in, their bond is still growing.

Humphrey told The Rich Eisen Show that Mahomes has been “a great teammate, a great friend off the field,” ahead of the SB LIX. But it’s that on-field synergy—the rhythm, the trust, the shared language—that separates them. Mahomes may be the face, but Creed? He’s the foundation. The one with clean snaps, violent hands, and a PFF badge that says ‘don’t even bother blitzing up the middle’.

Patrick Mahomes is eyeing crowns, but this time with a new cast

Patrick Mahomes has already scaled the NFL’s highest peaks of MVPs, Super Bowl rings, and records that make you rub your eyes twice. But here we are again in 2025, and the fire’s still burning. After falling short to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Mahomes didn’t disappear to Cabo. He went back to work. Quietly. Intentionally. And that grind? It might just be pointing him toward one of the few feats he’s only managed once: leading the league in passing yards.

If you’re thinking that sounds like vintage Mahomes, you’re not wrong. Back in 2022, he diced up defenses for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. But since then? He’s hovered around the 4,000-yard mark. Not bad, but not quite the same meteor shower we once saw weekly.

So what’s different now? For starters, the Chiefs’ receiving room is deeper than a film breakdown on Tuesday morning. Rashee Rice (if available), Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Xavier Worthy, and rookie Jalen Royals — that’s speed, experience, and upside all packed into one room.

And here’s the kicker: Mahomes is being nudged by the guy who designed the playbook. “I think Coach Reid has challenged me this offseason to push the ball down the field, let guys have chances to make plays,” Mahomes shared. That’s not just a coaching point — that’s a mandate to take the top off defenses again. Back to bombs. Back to dagger posts. And then, back to the Mahomes who made “no-look” a legitimate stat category.

Now, with the pieces in place and Mahomes laser-focused following his post-Super Bowl loss, the question isn’t whether he can lead the league in passing yards again. It’s — how soon will he take over the conversation? If you’re a defensive coordinator, you’ve been warned.