Chiefs Coach’s Connection to AFC Rivals Could be Bad News For Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy is reportedly a likely candidate for the Tennessee Titans‘ open head coaching job this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This news might not be ideal for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as it means he could lose a key offensive coach.

“The Matt Nagy-Titans connection is one that comes up in league circles, with the belief that Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi has a good relationship with Nagy from their Kansas City days. The Chiefs’ struggles could affect Nagy’s chances. But I expect him to be a candidate in Tennessee,” Fowler wrote.

The Titans are looking for a new leader after firing Brian Callahan early in the 2025 season. Callahan was let go after a tough 1-5 start, and the team had a poor 3-14 record in 2024. Mike McCoy is currently the interim head coach, but it’s unlikely he will be given the job permanently.

Nagy’s connection with the Titans is strong because Tennessee’s General Manager, Mike Borgonzi, worked closely with Nagy in Kansas City for almost ten years.

Plus, Nagy isn’t a newbie to the head coach role.

He led the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021, compiling a 48-55 record. In 2018, he won the NFC North division and was named the AP Coach of the Year. The Bears made the playoffs twice under him, but he was ultimately fired at the end of the 2022 season.

The Titans may prioritize hiring someone with previous head coaching experience, like Nagy, but he will certainly be competing with other qualified candidates. But some observers suggest Nagy should skip the head coaching chase and remain with Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to continue developing his coaching career.

Letting OC Matt Nagy go would be a huge loss for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting a rough patch this season. It’s Week 15, and instead of cruising toward a fourth consecutive Super Bowl, they’re sitting at a surprisingly mediocre 6-7.

The reason for this season’s weak performance cannot be attributed to one thing. Key injuries have been one of the major factors, with guys like Jawaan Taylor, Isiah Pacheco, and Trey Smith missing time. But beyond the injuries, the team just hasn’t had that trademark “magic” they’re known for.

For years, the partnership between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has been legendary. Nagy was Mahomes’s very first OC when he entered the league back in 2017, and he’s been a critical force behind their dynasty, including three Super Bowl titles (with a stint with the Chicago Bears in between). Under Nagy’s guidance, Mahomes has built an incredible resume by earning three Super Bowl MVPs, three regular-season MVPs, and six Pro Bowl selections.

But now, reports suggest that Matt Nagy might be on his way out of Andy Reid’s coaching staff. His name is already popping up as a prime candidate for potential head coaching vacancies in 2026.

Losing Nagy would be a massive blow to the Chiefs’ offense, as finding a replacement who can keep that championship engine running would be a huge challenge after all he’s done to help mold Mahomes and run this high-powered system.