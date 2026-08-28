Micah Parsons’ Brother Says Josh Jacobs Deserves a “Second Chance” Amid Allegations

Somewhere inside Josh Jacobs’ Wisconsin home is footage that could shape what comes next for the Packers running back. Prosecutors say a garage surveillance camera captured part of the May 23 confrontation that led to his charges. The footage hasn’t been released publicly, but Green Bay is preparing for the possibility of playing without its starting back all the same.

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Just a day before Jacobs was formally charged, GM Brian Gutekunst said the Packers had prepared for a potential suspension and felt confident they could handle his absence. Then came Thursday’s two misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident. As the uncertainty around Jacobs grew, Micah Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., stepped into the conversation with a different view: Jacobs deserves a “second chance.”

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“I think we are all in universal agreement on this one that if there’s video evidence of Josh Jacobs assaulting this girl, he needs to be off the team immediately,” senior Packers writer Zach Jacobson wrote on X on August 27.

“A shove.?” he wrote in the comment section. “Y’all gotta relax; anger gets the best out of anyone. Everyone deserves a second chance misdemeanors at that.”

His response drew criticism almost immediately, particularly because the criminal complaint describes more than a simple shove.

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The incident dates back to May 23, when officers responded to a disturbance at a Hobart home near Green Bay around 8:37 a.m. Jacobs’ girlfriend told police she had gone through his phone and found messages with other women, prompting her to throw his phone. Jacobs then allegedly refused to return her phone, which was in his possession. When she tried to take it back, the dispute turned physical.

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According to the report, Jacobs followed her into the garage as she tried to leave. He allegedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head and suffer an injury.

An officer reportedly observed redness on her face and neck, along with a bump on the back of her head.

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The newly released report adds another layer: Investigators say the garage surveillance footage corroborated relevant portions of the woman’s account. The camera captured activity between about 8:30 and 8:38 a.m., including Jacobs and the woman leaving and later returning to the home. It also reportedly shows Jacobs taking her phone while she was on the garage floor and returning about 40 seconds later, when he appeared to damage it. The footage has not been released for public inspection.

The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department arrested Jacobs on May 26 on five domestic abuse-related charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation. He also faced misdemeanor allegations of domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and victim intimidation.

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Jacobs was released the following day, and prosecutors initially declined to file charges while the investigation continued. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office said some evidence only became available later through “significant, ongoing forensic efforts by law enforcement.”

On August 27, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint charging him with two misdemeanors: battery and criminal damage to property.

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The formal charges are narrower than those from Jacobs’ May arrest and do not include the earlier felony strangulation allegation. His attorneys also emphasized that the charges do not include a domestic-violence designation, saying the allegations will be addressed in court rather than in the media.

Each misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail or a $10,000 fine. The Packers, meanwhile, have not said whether Jacobs will face any team discipline.

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“We are aware of the charges brought against Josh Jacobs. We will continue to cooperate with the NFL as we work through the process. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

The NFL is also monitoring the case. Its Personal Conduct Policy allows the league to discipline a player even without a criminal conviction, and a first domestic-violence violation involving physical force has a baseline six-game suspension. The exact discipline can change based on the circumstances and any aggravating or mitigating factors.

That leaves Green Bay with a problem that goes beyond the legal process. Jacobs is not a back the Packers can casually replace.

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Josh Jacobs’ Legal Situation Puts Packers on Alert

Jacobs is scheduled for his initial court appearance on November 17 at 9 a.m. The 28-year-old enters his third season in Green Bay after producing 1,329 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in 2024, then following that with 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025. He has also been the Packers’ leading rusher in both seasons with the team.

“I’m pretty confident we can sustain it,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t do that, but yeah, we’ll deal with that when that comes. But we’ve obviously been prepared for that in case that happens. At the same time, I feel really good about the guys we got in that room, and I think we can survive that and kill it.”

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That depth is now more important than it looked a day earlier. MarShawn Lloyd is the leading candidate to take on a bigger role if Jacobs misses time, with Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr. also in the mix. Lloyd’s injury history has made his availability a question in the past, though he has reportedly remained healthy through this offseason. Adam Schefter’s report only adds to the uncertainty.

“Under the NFL’s CBA, the MINIMUM suspension for any domestic abuse is 6 games,” Adam Schefter wrote on X. “If any of these charges are proven to be true, Jacobs is looking at a lengthy suspension.”

The situation could become costly for Jacobs, as both the NFL and its teams have taken domestic violence cases seriously in the past. One of the clearest examples is former Ravens running back Ray Rice, whose domestic violence case ultimately ended his NFL career.

Rice was initially suspended for two games. But after video of the incident surfaced publicly, the Ravens released him, and the NFL later suspended him indefinitely. The episode also helped prompt the NFL’s stronger six-game baseline for a first domestic-violence offense involving physical force.

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Jacobs’ case is not the same as Rice’s, but the parallel is clear: in both situations, video became a potentially important part of the NFL’s response. The difference is that the Jacobs footage remains out of public view, and the league has yet to announce any discipline.