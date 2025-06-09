Mike Vrabel Takes Strong Stefon Diggs Stance as Patriots HC Forces Drake Maye Change

Just a few days ago, Mike Vrabel hadn’t publicly said a word about Stefon Diggs. All we had were secondhand insights, most notably from NFL insider Albert Breer, who gave us a glimpse into the Patriots coach’s mindset after Diggs’ Memorial Day boat incident. The video? It wasn’t exactly team-friendly PR. Cameras, questionable surroundings, and oh yeah, the small detail that OTAs were happening at the same time. Breer said Vrabel had that necessary “What were you thinking?” conversation. But nothing more.

“By all accounts, that conversation went fine,” Breer told NBC Sports Boston. “It’s not so much just being on a boat on Memorial Day weekend… It’s more like, ‘There are cameras on the boat? What are you (thinking)?’” Vrabel, it seemed, wasn’t furious, but straightforward. As Breer made clear, New England never truly considered cutting ties. The Patriots were already moving forward with Diggs.

Now, Vrabel’s finally broken his silence, and he didn’t dance around the subject. Asked directly about Diggs, the new HC made it clear: “I like his energy.” That was it. Straight to the point. Not a lecture. Not a vague nod. Vrabel’s one-liner said more than a press conference could. He’s not here to micromanage Diggs’ past. He’s here to manage his presence in the locker room.

And presence, Diggs has in spades. He’s stood out in OTAs—ACL recovery and all. As Boston.com’s Colin McCarthy wrote: “Diggs is only eight months removed from tearing his ACL, but he still looks like arguably the most explosive wide receiver in the Patriots locker room.” Explosive, quick out of breaks, and noticeably faster than Kayshon Boutte. It’s not just talk. Diggs is showing up.

Bottom line? Vrabel doesn’t want to tame Diggs—he wants to unleash him. The message is clear: Stefon Diggs’ energy isn’t a problem to solve. It’s a weapon to use. And Vrabel sounds ready to let it rip.