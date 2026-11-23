There are a lot of things on Kirk Cousins’ plate right now. The veteran lost his spot in the Las Vegas Raiders camp when they traded him and decided to hand the starting duties to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Now playing with the Minnesota Vikings for his second stint, Cousins will have to prove himself. With so much happening at a time, Cousins lost his cool during the San Francisco 49ers face-off, as San Francisco’s pass rush was relentless, hitting Cousins five times in the first half alone.

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“Kirk Cousins letting his O-Line hear it 😳,” shared Sports Center, posting a clip of Cousins having a heated discussion with his teammates.

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In the clip, an agitated Cousins is first spotted in a short conversation with offensive tackle Brian O’Neill, and later the Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson walked into the scene. Cousins’ visible frustration boiled over as he directed sharp criticism at his linemen, his patience worn thin by the relentless pressure.

“If you can read lips, he said, I’m getting hit on every play, on every play,” said NBC analyst Chris Collinsworth during the live broadcast. “He’s talking to his best offensive lineman up there, Brian O’Neal. He’s like, ‘Help me.’”

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Firstly, for Cousins, it was a new environment as the team traveled to Mexico for the Week 11 face-off.

Cousins was visibly losing patience as the Vikings’ offense struggled to contain San Francisco’s pressure. NBC’s cameras caught the quarterback giving his offensive linemen an earful on the sideline after taking several hits in the first half on Sunday. But the frustration only grew from there. Cousins threw an interception moments later, which the 49ers returned for a touchdown to push their lead to 28-10.

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How was Cousins treated on Sunday night? San Francisco’s pass rush was making its presence felt even without piling up sacks. The 49ers brought Cousins down just once in the first half but managed to hit him five times. That’s why not a single passing opportunity was wasted.

What fueled the frustration was how Brock Purdy was enjoying a much more productive outing, creating a growing gap between the two offenses.

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Purdy was having a field day against the Vikings’ defense. The San Francisco quarterback had already found the end zone through the air three times in the first half. By late in the second quarter, his passer rating stood at a perfect 158.3.

Meanwhile, besides proving himself in Minnesota, Cousins was up for a personal challenge to take revenge on the November 8 face-off against the 49ers during his final game suited as the Raiders.

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In that game, he was intercepted three times as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 216 yards with one touchdown pass.

As Cousins lost his cool on the sideline, it seemed increasingly unlikely that he would get the revenge he was hoping for.