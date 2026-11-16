Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie Responds to Teary-Eyed Vikings QB’s Tough Admission After Emotional Win Over Packers

Home is a sweet feeling. Vikings fans know it all too well, and so does quarterback Kirk Cousins. After getting traded to Minnesota by the Las Vegas Raiders, the veteran made his homecoming a grand affair. Back in the purple and gold, Cousins led the Vikings to a 30-10 victory over the Packers.

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“Very special day for us!!! So proud of @kirkcousins and his grit! What a week!” Julie, Kirk’s wife, wrote on her Instagram story, resharing Kirk’s post-game interview, when he almost teared up.

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“Yeah, it was emotional coming to the stadium,” shared the quarterback. “Three years ago, tearing my Achilles here. It’s been a tough three years. I was just grateful for the opportunity to play here today and grateful for my teammates and what they did today to make this outcome possible.”

“Do you think it would be so emotional?” asked the reporter.

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“It’s been a tough three years. There’s more to the story being written,” Kirk replied.

Cousins played for the Vikings previously from 2018 to 2023. In 2023, he tore his Achilles, effectively ending that run for himself. He was then signed by Atlanta before making his way to Las Vegas, where he held down the fort at quarterback for rookie star Fernando Mendoza.

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Coming back to the team that helped make his name was an emotional moment for Cousins, who fought off tears as he spoke.

So, after a long time, on November 15, Kirk had the spotlight only on himself. It was a full-circle moment for him, as he faced the same opponent three years ago when he tore his Achilles. But this time, Cousins out on a show that made everybody’s experience at the stadium worth their money.

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He finished the game with 207 passing yards on 21 completions from 31 attempts. He also threw two touchdown passes and an interception, finishing with a 94.4 passer rating. Beyond the statistical production, though, the quarterback demonstrated the poise needed to deliver in crucial moments.

His connection with Myles Price produced one of the standout plays of the opening quarter. With 2:46 left and the offense facing third-and-23, Kirk Cousins threw a 38-yard touchdown pass. The score gave the Vikings a 10-3 lead and highlighted his ability to make something happen in a difficult situation.

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Cousins came back to a familiar team, but he was playing with some new faces and under a new head coach. But he seemed to soak it all up like a sponge.

“[I knew] very little,” he said while smiling, when asked about how much he knew about Price and Gavin Bartholomew, who also caught a TD pass. “I’m still learning names, but I know their nicknames probably better than I know their real names. I was told early in the week that, you know, ‘You may not know a lot about Myles.’ He’s not getting the Justin Jefferson attention, if you will, publicly. But that feedback was ‘This guy’s the real deal, and trust him.’ It helps when you get that feedback from other guys.”

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Justin Jefferson, Cousins’ trusted target from his first stint with the team, also praised the QB for his performance.

“Oh, it’s very hard. It’s very hard,” he said, when asked abou Cousins adapting to the new offense. “Quarterback is definitely one of the hardest, well, if not the hardest position in this league. And for him to, you know, be with another team last weekend to, you know, switch up the whole playbook, learn the guys that he’s throwing to, learn the coaches, learn all the plays. So, for him to have this type of performance definitely was big for us.”

Will Cousins be able to leave a mark for the rest of the league to see in this run with the Vikings? His debut sure tells he is up for something really promising.