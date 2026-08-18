Vikings Welcome Back Controversial Coach After Three-Week Suspension Following DWI Arrest

The Minnesota Vikings’ open practice began on August 1, and they had to make a strong call even before it started. They suspended defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander for three weeks without pay on July 28. As Alexander completed the holdout period, he was welcomed back by the Vikings.

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“Vikings defensive passing game coordinator/DBs coach Gerald Alexander completed his 3 week suspension Friday for drunken driving and is back on the practice field today. He also traveled with the team to Saturday’s preseason game at NYG,” reported ESPN analyst Kevin Seifert on X on August 17.

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According to the sources, the suspension began on July 24 and was effective till August 13, two days before their first preseason game at the New York Giants.

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: The Minnesota Vikings huddle during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings on December 14, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Vikings at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692512143593

“Following Gerald’s arrest earlier this spring, we remained in communication with the NFL while awaiting the outcome of the legal process,” the team said in a statement. “We take these situations seriously and believe this disciplinary action is appropriate.”

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Alexander, who has begun his 10th year of coaching in the NFL, was hired by the Vikings in February as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs. As per the sources, he was arrested on April 26 and charged with a misdemeanor third-degree DWI after committing a drunk driving offense.

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Per the sources, the incident began around 4:01 a.m. on April 26, when Edina police were called about a vehicle stopped in an intersection with an unresponsive driver. Officers found damage to the car and woke Alexander by opening the door. The officer said Alexander had slurred speech and difficulty maintaining his balance. Naturally, the one-leg stand test was stopped because of concerns he could fall and hurt himself.

Following the protocol, a preliminary breath test showed an alcohol concentration of .169 on a weak breath, more than twice the legal limit. The Vikings coach later refused an official breath test after being taken to the police station

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However, the Vikings waited for the court case to close to take action on the staffer. Alexander pled guilty on July 16. The fourth-degree driving-while-impaired charge was dropped. But hardly did he realize another punishment would follow.

“Disappointment is the word,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “The expectations and the standards we have are clear, and it’s important that we do those things for our players and be the examples on and off the field.”

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This is not the first time that Minnesota has taken strong actions about a coach. Back in April 2024, they suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who was arrested in December 2023 for driving while intoxicated.

Now that Alexander returns to coaching, it marks a crucial time for the Vikings camp.

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Gerald Alexander faces pressure to fill Daronte Jones’ shoes

Alexander has a lot to prove walking into the Vikings camp. He is replacing Daronte Jones, who left the Vikings this spring and took the job as the Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator. It was under Jones that the franchise ranked second when it comes to passing defense, averaging 158.5 yards.

With a new coach, the expectations are also soaring high. Alexander brings the experience of being part of the famous Fiesta Bowl between No. 9 Boise State and No. 7 Oklahoma.

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Alexander entered the NFL coaching ranks in 2020 after Brian Flores hired him away from California. He most recently coached Pittsburgh’s defensive backs and has also worked with the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. Coming out of suspension, he returns with a promise.

“I take full responsibility for the situation I put myself in and apologize for not meeting the mark,” Alexander, 42, said in a statement. “I know it’s unacceptable. I understand the suspension and am committed to learning from the matter and ensuring I come back a better version of myself.”

Now comes the test of whether Alexander can put the setback behind him and make his team proud.