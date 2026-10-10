“My 15 Minutes of Fame”: Tony Dungy Recalls His Short-Lived NFL Career After Suggesting Faith Led to NBC Firing

Tony Dungy’s NFL career is highlighted by a feat so unique that it remains in his name to this day. His career may have been short, but one game from 1977 still sparks conversation about the former defensive back.

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“My 15 minutes of fame????😩” Dungy wrote re-sharing Steel City Star’s post on October 8.

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“OTD in 1977….Tony Dungy becomes the last player to record an INT on both offense and defense in the same game. In the 2nd quarter, Dungy makes his 1st career INT. In the 4th, he comes in as an emergency QB and returns the favor,” Steel City Star’s post read, which also had video of the two plays.

Dungy had experience playing in both offense and defense. He used to play quarterback before playing in the NFL, where he was converted to a defensive back. But during this particular game, Terry Bradshaw had suffered a wrist injury, and backup Mike Kruczek went down with a separated shoulder on the final play of the third quarter. Pittsburgh had no more quarterbacks left.

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“And I’m wondering, ‘What is coach going to do now?'” Dungy said in an interview, via ESPN. “Then I feel a tap on my shoulder. It’s Chuck Noll.”

Dungy went 3-of-8 on 43 yards, and threw one more interception to bring his total tally to two. He had also fumbled the ball once, which proved costly to Pittsbugh, per Steelers Depot.

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“It was a fun moment and something I will always remember,” Dungy said. “And I feel like I could have done better if I had had just a little bit of preparation for it.”

Dungy’s player did not last long. He played one more season for the Steelers, followed it up with one for the San Francisco 49ers, and that was it. However, he still managed to record this unique feat. Dungy, of course, later built his legacy as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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In 1977, Dungy might definitely not have thought of ever wearing a golden jacket. But he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions as a coach.

Dungy stepped away from football after the 2008 season. He continued to build on his impact as a broadcaster. However, that career took an unfortunate turn this year, as Dungy was let go by NBC after 17 years with the network.

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He broke his silence on the firing on The Sage Steele Show.

“I kind of knew that was going to be the case [that changes were coming], but then they came to me and Rodney [Harrison] and said they wanted to get a little younger and change the voices, and they had appreciated what we had done,” Dungy said. “There are some things that in TV especially, they want you to be careful because they want to attract everybody. They want to have an audience of everyone. They don’t always appreciate you speaking about your faith.

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“But for me, I’m always going to do that, and I’m going to try to do it in a respectful way. But people are going to know that I’m a Christian. So that part is never going to leave. I am pro-life, and I’m not gonna be ashamed to say that.”

During his time on the show, Dungy found himself in the middle of controversy. In 2023, he attended the March of Life in Washington DC, and addressed Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during the Bengals vs. Bills game.

“An unbelievable thing happened that night,” Dungy said. “A professional football game with millions of dollars of ticket money and advertising money on the line, that game was canceled. Why? Because a life was at stake, and people wanted to see that life saved. Even people who are not necessarily religious got together and called on God… that’s exactly why we’re here today. Because every day in this country, innocent lives are at stake.

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For now, Dungy can perhaps look back at his legacy as head coach and a special highlight from his playing career.