National Reporter Urges ESPN Apology Over Paul Finebaum Being Pulled Off Shows

Paul Finebaum’s potential entry into politics created an unexpected controversy at ESPN in September 2025. The college football analyst revealed that he was seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, a move that could have brought an end to his long career in sports broadcasting. However, his political ambitions soon became a talking point beyond the campaign trail as reports emerged about changes to his ESPN television appearances.

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The situation attracted further attention when Clay Travis reported that Finebaum had been pulled from multiple ESPN shows shortly after he discussed the possibility of running for office. ESPN, however, denied that it had banned the veteran analyst. Finebaum, meanwhile, continued appearing on the network amid speculation about his future. But now, he has revealed that ESPN indeed tried to sideline him from multiple shows.

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“Of course, I was sidelined,” Finebaum said on the Awful Announcing Podcast. “I’d done the same shows every day for 13 years, and the next thing you know, I’m not on there after a college football weekend.”

Right after Paul Finebaum’s comments gained traction, Travis took to his social media handle and asked ESPN to issue an apology, considering he had previously reported ESPN sidelining Finebaum last year.

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“Remember last year when I told you @finebaum (Finebaum) was pulled off @espn shows after his interview with me and ESPN PR denied it. Paul Finebaum just confirmed everything I reported was true. Look forward to my public apology on here @bhofheimer_espn (Bill Hofheimer),” wrote Travis on X.

The controversy dates back to September 2025, when Finebaum appeared on Travis’ OutKick show and revealed that he was considering running for the Senate as a Republican. The analyst cited the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a moment that prompted him to reconsider his priorities.

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Finebaum also discussed his frustration over ESPN’s decision to cancel a planned interview with President Donald Trump in 2019. Evidently, his remarks attracted attention because he had spent years discussing college football while largely keeping his political views out of his broadcasting world.

But right after his comments gained traction last year, Travis reported that ESPN had removed Finebaum from its regular appearances on the network.

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“Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed @finebaum from appearing on @ESPN since his @outkick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for Senate in Alabama. ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus,” Travis wrote on X on October 6, 2025.

However, ESPN vice president of communications Bill Hofheimer quickly pushed back against the claim, citing, “This is not true at all. The below is TOTALLY FALSE.” The network maintained that Finebaum had not been banned and was scheduled to appear on First Take. He was later invited on Get Up and First Take the following day, and Finebaum chose to return rather than make an issue out of it.

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“Listen, I know what happened,” said Finebaum. “They know what happened. Do I want to ameliorate this situation? And at the time, I was still probably running. I thought the best thing to do is just go back and do my job, whether I ran for the Senate or not.”

However, reports from outlets including AL.com and Front Office Sports documented the changes to his appearances, keeping the question alive even as ESPN denied that it had formally suspended him. At the same time, his political ambitions remained a serious consideration for several weeks.

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In December 2025, however, he announced that he would not run for the Senate seat. The analyst later explained that political advisers had urged him to attack Disney, ESPN’s parent company, as part of a potential Republican primary campaign. Finebaum said he was unwilling to turn against an organization that had provided him with a national platform for years.

“The real reason I didn’t run is that the politicos in D.C. were telling me what I had to say, and that’s something that I was not comfortable with,” he added. “They were saying you have to trash Disney, your employer.”

His decision brought an end to speculation about whether he would leave sports broadcasting for politics. However, Finebaum’s latest remarks have now revived the controversy, with Travis pointing to them as confirmation of his original reporting. And at the same time, ESPN has yet to issue an apology to Clay Travis.