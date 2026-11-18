Mike Tirico did not get scared to take a leap, and it proved to be the best decision of his life. It was in July 1991 that he joined ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor. Tirico’s ESPN journey continued for 25 years until he thought of closing that door in 2016 to answer NBC’s calling. At the heart of this decision was one of Tirico’s unfulfilled ambitions.

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“I was there for 25 years, had done Monday Night Football for 10, and was about to turn 50. And there was a question of ESPN did not have a Super Bowl at that time. That was not part of the contract. Mike Breen was calling the NBA Finals. They were not as deep into the college football playoff story as they are now. So it was a question of ‘Will I ever get the chance to do a championship event, a big event?’” Tirico shared during an interview with TODAY on the Glass Half Full podcast.

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ESPN definitely gave him the ladder to climb up professionally. They were the ones who trusted a fresher in the industry, who worked at Syracuse campus radio station. From there to SportsCenter, then in 2006 came the opportunity to be the play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football. That’s how his journey continued. But with a midlife crisis, Tirico realized that there was a vacuum in his heart.

Joining NBC meant stepping into a broadcasting environment where legends like Al Michaels and Bob Costas had already made their mark. But for Tirico, the appeal went beyond working alongside some of the industry’s most respected voices. The network offered access to championship events that ESPN couldn’t put on his schedule, allowing him to take on bigger assignments.

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“And parallel to that, there was interest from the NBC side, given as they were going forward with deciding the future of Sunday Night Football, the Olympics, and other properties that, as you know, the company still has,” he shared. “And it was that desire to write a second chapter and just test yourself a little bit, and not just be comfortable making the donuts on a regular basis.

“And they were great donuts. I got to call amazing NBA games, work US Open tennis, work Wimbledon. The ESPN portfolio I had was way above my wildest dreams. But it was a great chance to write a second chapter. And it has proven in the now 10-plus years of being here to be the greatest thing that I could have ever done professionally.”

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And the risk paid off. Talking about the reason why Tirico thinks he has made the greatest decision by joining NBC? Well, accepting the offer, he made history early in 2026 while broadcasting the Super Bowl and the Olympics on the same day. That was just the beginning. The end of the year came with another milestone for him. The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals broadcast marked the 300th NFL game for Tirico.

“Congratulations on game number 300. Would you have ever thought that?” booth mate Cris Collinsworth celebrated on air.

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However, Tirico was supposed to hit the milestone on November 8. But he could not join his duty for the Sunday Night Football broadcast team to call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears face-off.

“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue,” Tirico said. “I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris (Collinsworth), Melissa (Stark) and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

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10 years in NBC. Two Super Bowl experiences. 300 NFL games. Yet, Tirico is ready with his next challenge to tick off the list.

“Game 300 in the NFL. We’ve got 200 more to catch up to you,” said Tirico to Collinsworth.