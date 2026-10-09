New Details Emerge of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Facing Neighbor Backlash for $5M House

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are always in the headlines for their relationship, despite the quiet air around it. However, even as a married couple, they are doing enough to generate noise. This time, it has to do with the newlyweds’ brand new residence in Bratenahl.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Situated on the edge of Lake Erie, the 3.5-acre property is reportedly worth $5.35 million, which Kelce bought before getting married to Swift. However, their neighbours were not too happy about them moving in, particularly because of Swift and Kelce’s decision to install a fence around the property. We now have more insight into why it’s a problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ secured a transcript of the Architectural Review Board meeting, which included a discussion by the team overseeing Travis and Taylor’s project about installing a 6-foot-tall black aluminum fence with a powder-coated finish.

“According to the transcript, the fence will be moved about 2 feet inside the actual property line to stay away from sewer lines … and the couple also wants to plant lots of trees on the property — presumably for privacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The transcript mentions a Katherine Bolton, who complained about all those trees near the sewer line. She also implied that Swift and Kelce may not live here for a long time.

“This applicant may decide to sell her house next year, maybe move on and buy another house,” she said. “What am I going to do when I have 50 evergreen trees on my sewer line, and they’re gone? And I’m still living here in Bratenahl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TZ had reported previously that the newlyweds initially proposed an 8-foot fence, but the plan was rejected. According to local regulations, “solid fences and walls—as well as fences with less than 75% openness—cannot exceed 30 inches in height,” Realtor.com reported.

Per The Daily Mail, Kelce and Swift have secured approval for their fence. The landscaping is also good to go at the front of their home, but only on the condition that trees are positioned with enough room to mature properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property, dubbed the Moyenage, is reported to be at least 100 years old. It is a little over 21,000 square feet, and its sprawling 3.5 acres offer privacy and a scenic view of Lake Erie. The mansion also has eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, along with a media room, an in-home spa, a resort-style pool, multiple fireplaces, and a five-car garage.

Looks like Kelce and Swift will have to wait for some time before they settle into this new home. However, Swift is not shying away from her newly-formed ties to the state of Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift receives praise for new song

Swift released a new song called Cleveland! this September, as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, which contained four new songs. Fans did not have to play a guessing game about why the city would feature in her work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce, of course, is from Cleveland.

And as usual, the song is a big hit among fans. Cleveland! is No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles list. Northeast Ohio musical icon Chrissie Hynde also appreciated her work.

“I was thrilled to hear Taylor Swift’s new song, ‘Cleveland!’” Hynde wrote on social media. “Now there’s a girl who stays on the cutting edge … in fact, she might be the only person in history who has actually written a song about Cleveland.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something we all can agree on,” the lyrics go. “But my baby likes what he likes. “He already took me to Cleveland. And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like. This is the love of my life. You only need to find one person in this entire world who doesn’t find you completely insufferable. And I have an important announcement to make: I found mine.”

Absolutely no doubt about who Taylor Swift was referring to. She’s also got a ring on her finger to make it clear.