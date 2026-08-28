Congratulations Pour in as 2X Patriots Super Bowl Champion Earns Hall of Fame Recognition Outside NFL

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has yet to find a home this season. However, the unsigned free agent received good news elsewhere.

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“Blessed and humbled to be announced as an inductee into the 2026 BYU Athletics Hall of Fame class,” shared Van Noy on Instagram on August 27. “My time in Provo helped shape me into the man and football player I am today, and receiving this recognition from the University is incredibly special for both myself and my family.”

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Coming out of high school, he was recruited by top college programs, including Oregon, Colorado, and UCLA, among others. However, he chose BYU, carrying the momentum after leading McQueen High School to a perfect 14-0 record and state championship in 2008. That was the beginning of a story of success.

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Van Noy was a four-time letterman at BYU, where he played in 52 games with 36 starts and finished with 226 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, and seven interceptions. In 2012, he helped the Cougars finish No. 3 in the country in total defense and No. 10 in passing defense. He also led the team in tackles for loss in both his junior and senior campaigns, posting stats across all 10 defensive categories in each season.

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During his college career, he earned First-team All-Independent honors thrice. Van Noy’s standout defense at BYU earned him more than 25 national and independent honors. He is easily, one of the best players to have come out of the BYU Cougars.

Van Noy’s time at BYU was not without hardships. In fact, he might not have earned this honor, as he once contemplated leaving BYU. He had to sit out the 2009 season following a DUI arrest, and was out for a good time even in 2010. Then head coach Bronco Mendenhall asked for three weeks, after which he assured him he would sign Van Noy’s request for a release.

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Mendenhall fired defensive coordinator Jamie Hill that year, and put Van Noy on the field afterwards. After making three plays, he “never came off the field,” he told Y Guys.

After his college career, the Detroit Lions selected him in the second round with the 40th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. After a two-year stint here, Van Noy was traded to the New England Patriots in 2016 and spent most of his NFL career there. So far, he has amassed 57 sacks, made the Pro Bowl once, and helped New England win two Super Bowls.

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Other athletes joining Van Noy in the BYU Hall of Fame are Amy Boswell Usevitch (women’s volleyball), Jason Buck (football), Wally Joyner (baseball), and Shauna Rohbock (women’s soccer and track). The group will be honored during halftime of BYU’s football game against Arizona on September 12.

For Van Noy, the Hall of Fame induction honor comes at a time when he is going through a tough stretch.

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“I definitely want to play this next year. And that’s for sure, I’m going to play next year,” he said. “It’s a matter of potentially during the training camp to make a decision.”

Despite showing strong interest in hitting the gridiron, he remains unsigned so far. But every day he finds a reason to push harder and not disappoint the fans who dropped their kind words as he hit the milestone.

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“Proud of you Young Boy. A Pros Pro, well deserved kid 🙏🏾,” wrote his former Detroit teammate, linebacker Stephen Tulloch.

“Bout time! Retire Number 3 too. KVN the GOAT,” a fan placed a heartfelt request.

“Congratulations Kyle!!” wrote a fan.

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“That’s major!! Congrats 🫡🫡” wrote former NFL player Kareem Jackson.

“Well deserve!” a fan wrote.

“Big dawgggg 😤🫡,” congratulated another fan.

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“Let’s go toko!! 🔥🔥” wrote another fan.

With the BYU Hall of Fame badge now, it’s time to see whether an NFL team approaches him.