Congratulations Pour in From Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael & Others as Patriots WR Announces Personal News

The New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism’s ‘Snag of the Year’ against the Buffalo Bills – a one-handed, game-winning, 23-yard touchdown – is going to live in the fans’ memory for a long time. While he soaks in professional fame, Chism decided to take his personal life a step ahead. As he and his long-time girlfriend dropped an update, support poured in. Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, was one of the first to show love.

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Chism’s partner Devynn Warns shared pictures from the day the wide receiver proposed to her with a ring.

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“YAY!!! Congratulations you two❤️❤️,” wrote Maye’s wife in the comments.

“10•24•26 Nobody truly understands the amount of pure joy and happiness I have every single day doing life with Efton🥹 I am the most blessed girl in the world to be able to spend forever with my bestest friend❤️ I love you Efton, I can’t wait to be your wife!!!!” Warns wrote in the caption of the post.

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By now, Warns has become a common face, a regular presence in the stands, rooting for the Patriots.

During New England’s face-off against Buffalo, Chism became the unexpected hero of the night. His one-handed touchdown grab, with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Patriots-Bills game, put the reigning AFC champions back on track.

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Despite hauling in only two passes from Maye, Chism’s highlight moment arrived when he caught a 23-yard touchdown. He plucked the ball out of the air with one hand while tightly covered by a defender in the end zone, scoring the go-ahead touchdown. While he soon reigned in the headlines, his partner, Warns, went viral with her celebration in the stands.

She shared a clip of her celebration during the Bills’ face-off on Instagram, but fans were not prepared for her confession. Warns was seen jumping up and down in excitement in the front row of Highmark Stadium.

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“I just peed myself!” she shouted while being caught up in the thrill of the celebration.

“Forever reliving and replaying this moment!!! @efton_chism doing Efton things!!!!!!❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰” she wrote in the caption.

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On the other hand, Bills safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson said that Chism’s fame was a one-time affair for the Patriots wide receiver.

“Probably won’t hear from him again, respectfully,’ Gardner-Johnson said. “I say that with a lot of confidence.”

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But Chism hardly needs outside validation when he has such a supportive partner in Warns. Coming out of Eastern Washington, he went undrafted, but he had his partner standing beside him like a pillar.

Warns herself was a basketball player who played as a shooting guard for the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team. Yet she never missed chances to be with Chism on his important days. Her Instagram profile shows how she never shies away from celebrating her partner.

“Surreal 1st game day as a Patriot🥰🤗Best day ever, celebrating the best person ever!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️” read the caption of the post from August 2025, where she posted a selfie with Chism from his debut for New England.

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So, finally, Chism thought of proposing to Warns and turning their love story into forever. In the pictures, the Patriots player is seen going down on one knee with a ring in his hand in a picturesque location. The following pictures captured Warns jumping in excitement while she flaunted her solitaire in one of the snaps. Soon, congratulations flowed in the comments section.

“The pic of you jumping 😭😭🥹🥹🥹” wrote New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry’s wife, Parker Elizabeth Henry.

In fact, Drake Maye wrote, “Elite form,” on the post.

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“you two make my heart so happy!!!!” wrote a fan.

“I can’t stop smiling my cheeks,” another fan wrote.

“Omgggg!!! Congrats!! ❤️❤️” read NBC 10 Boston reporter Brianna Borghi’s comment.

“IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!!! Congrats to you both❤️❤️❤️,” another fan chimed in.