Who would have thought that the Munich trip would turn out to be costly for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye? As fears surround his chances of returning to the season following what looks like a serious injury, Maye’s wife tried to boost her husband’s spirits with an emotional message.

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“ILY always❤️,” wrote Ann Michael on her Instagram story, posting a picture of the duo kissing together.

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Right during the Patriots’ opening drive against the Detroit Lions, Drake Maye was injured on a sack by Aidan Hutchinson. Maye walked off the field without any help and briefly went to the sideline before heading to the locker room. He did not return. The Lions pass rusher also injured himself while celebrating the play.

Maye was not flown back from Munich with the team out of caution, per ESPN. The Patriots also believe that the QB has fractured his ankle. Many fear this to be season-ending, but there are no confirmed reports about his recovery timeline.

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“I’m not going to make any comments about his status until he gets back here. He’s en route back here,” Vrabel said of Maye. “He stayed with a few of our people, and they’re en route back here. Once he gets back here, our people are able to visit with him again and talk to him again I think we’ll have more to offer. But I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye.”

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the majority of ankle fractures have a recovery timeline of at least six weeks for early healing and 10 to 12 weeks for complete recovery.

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Time to do the calculation here. Maye’s injury could not have come at a more difficult time for New England. After falling 35-10 to the Lions and dropping to 5-5, the Patriots will very likely have to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers without the quarterback who leads their offense.

If it is indeed an ankle fracture, Drake Maye might not be able to return to full health by the end of the regular season. It all depends on the seriousness of the injury, too, which remains unknown.

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But no matter how long Maye is going to be out, it is clear that his wife, Ann Michael, will always be by his side. The duo started dating when they were in seventh grade and finally tied the knot in June last year. She is warmly known as New England’s First Lady.

Now short at QB, the team is also reportedly reaching out to quarterbacks, per NBC Sports. That goes on to give us some idea of how serious Drake Maye’s injury is.