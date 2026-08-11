“If People Got Offended, I Apologize”: Adam Vinatieri Issues Statement After Calling Out Bill Belichick & Tom Brady in Hall of Fame Speech

When the former placekicker, 53-year-old Adam Vinatieri, got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, his 18-minute-long speech clarified how it was one of his “biggest” dreams that came true. However, to irk some, he also dragged his former New England Patriots connections into the speech, not to thank but mock them. Understandably, an apology followed within days.

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“I wanted it to start sentimental,” Vinatieri said as he appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on August 10. “I wanted to make people laugh, and then I wanted to end it with a bang at the end. So hopefully I accomplished that. If people got offended or thought it was inappropriate, I apologize to you guys.”

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Vinatieri began his professional career with New England as an undrafted free agent in 1996 and went on to spend ten seasons with the Patriots. There, he set franchise records for career points (1,158), consecutive games with a field goal (25), and longest field goal (57 yards in 2002).

He retired in 2021, and years later, as he found himself in the spotlight all over again, Vinatieri thought to spice things up a little. The urge led him to drop a statement about his former head coach Bill Belichick.

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“Unfortunately, Bill couldn’t make it today,” he said. “There’s a lot going on at UNC right now.”

It was a direct jab at how the 8x Super Bowl-winning head coach is still finding his footing as the head coach of college football. In his debut season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, his team went 4-8. However, Vinatieri did not limit himself to Belichick’s professional life.

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“I thought it was because training camp had already started, but in truth, he was judging his girlfriend’s cheerleading competition,” he added.

After missing out on a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction earlier this year, the 74-year-old was absent from the ceremony. The longtime coach has frequently backed his 25-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson in her cheerleading pursuits.

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It was then Brady’s turn as Vinatieri took a humorous swipe at the legendary quarterback.

“I had a few more Tom Brady jokes, but I was afraid he’d run up on the stage and give me a ‘Will Smith’ [slap] like he did Logan Paul last month,” he said.

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There has been a growing tension between the 7x Super Bowl champion and WWE superstar Logan Paul for the past few months. The situation went out of hand at Fanatics Fest, held in July, when Brady slapped Paul.

In a sense, Vinatieri attempted to add some humor to the moment, having crossed paths with both Belichick and Brady throughout his Patriots career.