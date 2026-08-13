“It Bothered Adam”: Patriots Legend Claims Adam Vinatieri Was Hurt by Bill Belichick Missing His Hall of Fame Induction

Adam Vinatieri’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony was special. However, the people he supported in his stint with the New England Patriots—Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick—did not attend the ceremony. Vinatieri played it cool by joking about his former head coach. However, according to former Patriot Ty Law, humor might not have been all that Vinatieri was expressing.

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“Because I think it bothered, you know Adam a little bit. Yeah, and that’s why it bothered me,” Law said on WEEI 93.7 FM on August 11. “I’m sure you know, everyone has their own reasons and I can’t answer for him. But I just felt like more of us should have been there because we all benefited from Adam.”

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Belichick might not have had eight Super Bowl wins on his resume had it not been for Adam Vinatieri’s game-changing kicks. His field goal in the famous Tuck Rule Game of the 2001 season made him a hero in New England’s books, eventually giving Belichick his first Super Bowl victory as the franchise’s head coach. Vinatieri was part of two more Super Bowl-winning campaigns at New England.

The legendary kicker also landed some harmless jabs on Belichick for skipping the ceremony.

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“There’s a lot going on at UNC right now,” he said.

There is also the case of Bill Belichick himself being snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To be enshrined, nominees must receive 40 votes from a panel of 50 selectors, and the present North Carolina Tar Heels head coach might have fallen short of the votes. As reported by USA Today, Belichick received 39 or fewer votes during his maiden voyage on the ballot.