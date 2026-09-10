“It’s Unacceptable”: Drake Maye Takes Blame After Admitting He “Cost” Patriots the Game vs. Seahawks

Nobody saw what was going to come from Drake Maye, the NFL MVP runner-up from last year, in his rematch with the Seattle Seahawks. Not even himself.

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Maye was definitely a big problem for the Patriots, causing three turnovers. The last two were absolutely inexcusable, and the last one handed over the game to the Seahawks in garbage time. But the quarterback, now in his third season, is owning up to his mistakes.

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“Yeah, lost patience and costed us, I think just, decisions that cost us the game, on my part, on my end,” the quarterback said after the game. “And I’ve asked myself to be better and realize it’s a long season, but at the same time, you can’t have those. It’s unacceptable. And I know that you’re getting back to work, cuz that wasn’t how I play football and how I wanna represent my game and playing quarterback for the Patriots.”

The second interception came after a troubling drop from Patriots WR Romeo Doubs. Maye had to scramble to the right on a third-and-14, but the Seahawks’ Julian Love intercepted the pass intended for DeMario Douglas.

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“A quarterback of his caliber, in a game like this, against an opponent scuffling with its backup quarterback in the game, cannot put a second ball in jeopardy like that,” The Athletic’s Jerry Brewer wrote. “Not in the fourth quarter. Not when managing the game properly is as important as dynamic playmaking tonight.”

But the last interception cannot be swept under the rug. Maye had already converted two fourth downs (one of them with nine yards), and the Pats were in field goal territory. Three more points would have sent the game to overtime. But Maye decided to play hero ball and jeopardized New England’s chance of redemption. With less than 30 seconds on the clock after that pick, Seattle fans knew they had this one in the bag.

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All three of Maye’s interceptions came on deep throws. He’d thrown two interceptions the last time he faced Seattle, and began 2026 adding three more to that tally.

“I stopped being patient,” Maye said after the game. “That was the big thing. We were really good up until the point I tried to force one down the side to Romeo. We were patient and dumping it off and trying to move the chains and we avoided a lot of three-and-outs and that was something we tried, you know just earn more plays and the points will come. So I just stopped being patient and made decisions that ended up costing us the game.”

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“It’s a long season, we have to hold our head up high,” head coach Mike Vrabel said in the post-game presser after Maye put up a play similar to his practice over the summer. “We have nothing but the utmost confidence in him.”

The Patriots have 11 days until they play at home on September 20 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maye now will have to leave no stone unturned to remove the bitter taste left after the season opener.