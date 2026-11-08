Congratulations Pour in From Michael Strahan & Others as Saints Legend Gets Inducted Into HOF

Michael Strahan and Mark Ingram never played together; the latter began his NFL career four years after the former ended his. However, Strahan has seen Ingram play and chart an impressive career for himself. Years later, with Ingram getting inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, Strahan sent some love to the former running back.

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“Congratulations to my guy @markingramll for his induction into the N.O Saints Hall of Fame! Well deserved my brother🙌🏾” wrote Strahan on Instagram, sharing a picture with Ingram.

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“Appreciate big bruhda!! That’s love!!” Ingram commented.

Ingram was inducted to the Saints Hall of Fame this month along with Terron Armstead and Sal La Rock, the Caesars Superdome’s press box security supervisor.

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Ingram was unable to attend the luncheon in which he was inducted, per Tina Howell due to his broadcasting commitments with FOX. But he did send over a prerecorded message, in which he thanked his family, former teammates, fans, and the Saints.

“Being inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Ingram said. ” … I’m honored, humbled and grateful that you felt my career in New Orleans deserved this recognition. To have a permanent place in the history of an organization and city I love so deeply, means the world to me.”

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Ingram, son of former Giants wide receiver Mark Ingram Sr., began playing football while growing up in Michigan. He eventually came on the Alabama Crimson Tide’s radar, which brought him to Nick Saban’s tutelage.

“I saw Mark on high school film and I thought, ‘Man, this guy is one of the best backs in the country,'” Saban said The Triple Option podcast. “…He was like our number one guy that we were going after.”

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Alabama witnessed Ingram develop into one of college football’s most productive running backs during his three seasons with the program. His outstanding contributions earned him college football’s highest individual honor, the Heisman Trophy.

Ingram then carried that momentum to the NFL, getting selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2011 draft. In 123 games with the Saints, Ingram ran for 6,500 yards and 52 touchdowns on 1,451 carries. He held the record as New Orleans’ all-time rushing leader since 2021, but it was broken by Alvin Kamara in 2024.

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After spending eight years in the New Orleans camp, Mark Ingram went on to play with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. But he ultimately came back to the team that drafted him before wrapping up his NFL journey.

Even though he no longer holds the records, some of Ingram’s plays continue to be special.

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Back in the 2016 season, Ingram was benched for an early fumble in Week 8. So, he knew he had to regain then head coach Sean Payton’s trust. During the San Francisco face-off in Week 9, he wasn’t the team’s starting running back, with Tim Hightower getting the nod. However, Ingram still managed to make a major impact, piling up 158 rushing yards on 15 carries.

A 75-yard touchdown run served as the highlight of his afternoon. Many more such moments went on to define his career.

Meanwhile, love kept pouring for Ingram in the comment section of Strahan’s post.

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“Great Guy!!!! ✊🏿” wrote a fan.

“Mark and Terron in the Hall. Been a long time comin. Who dat forever,” a comment read on X.

“Well deserved is an understatement,” another fan posted.

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“We will forever love @t_armstead72 and @markingramll they will always be a saint! ⚜️ couldn’t happen to a better set of guys,” another message read.