Cam Skattebo Left Bloodied as Giants RB Screams at NFL Officials After Brutal Hit Against Cowboys

Just a few weeks ago, the New York Giants’ new head coach John Harbaugh shared how Cam Skattebo has to channel his aggression in a positive way. As the Giants kicked off the season against the Dallas Cowboys, Skattebo took a hit to the face and walked off the field bleeding. After being hit, Skattebo did not shy away from showing his frustration, trying to convince the referees.

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In the video shared by Anthony Rivardo, COO at Empire Sports Media, the close-up shows Skattebo walking with blood dripping from his nose. Nodding his head in frustration, he was spotted shouting at the referees. After all, no facemask penalty was called on the field.

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Early in the game, Skattebo was involved in a pileup after a Cowboys defender appeared to twist his facemask. Taking the brunt of that hit, he temporarily exited the game to have it treated. More than the injury, what rubbed him the wrong way was the carefree attitude of the referees.

The Giants ran the ball with Skattebo on third down from their own 44-yard line, but the running back was tackled for no gain. After getting up, Skattebo approached the referee and complained that a Cowboys defender had pulled his facemask. A replay appeared to confirm his claim, showing defensive tackle Quinnen Williams grabbing Skattebo’s facemask, though no flag was thrown.

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Because no penalty was called, the Giants remained in a difficult down-and-distance situation and failed to convert the third down. They eventually had to punt the ball away. The Cowboys capitalized on the next possession, scoring a touchdown to make it a 7-7 game.

The situation is already sensitive for Skattebo. The Giants running back is coming off a right ankle injury in late October 2025 during a Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The last few months of recovery were tough for Skattebo, as there was one instance when he considered retiring within a month of his recovery. But he fought that feeling and emerged stronger, mentally and physically.

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In July, he made a grand return, confirming he was healthy by trying to do a backflip at the Fanatics Fest. Unfortunately, it was a failed attempt. After that, the running back shared how Harbaugh was not at all pleased by his offseason stunt.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, I do some dumb things here and there, but I learned from it,” Skattebo said in a presser. “My coach talked to me, told me how he felt, and I learned from it. Will I go do that backflip again? Probably not. We live, and we learn, and we move on.”

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Harbaugh also gave a heads-up to Skattebo about what he needed to change walking into the 2026 season. The primary concern has been the running back playing too riskily.

“Skatt’s great. He does bring a lot of energy,” the head coach said. “But he did get a 15-yard penalty at the end of practice. Did you notice that? That’s not infectious. Well, it is infectious, actually. Infectious in a bad way, right? Like infectious disease type of thing. We don’t want that. So, we want it to be directed in a positive way.”

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But this time against the Cowboys, it was not even his fault. He was just minding his business, trying to live up to the expectations.

Harbaugh’s initial 53-man roster featured four running backs: Skattebo, Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary. Among them, Harris stood out, having rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each season from 2021 through 2024 with Pittsburgh. Yet then, the Giants chose Skattebo as the lead back.

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Against Dallas, he even scored a 3-yard touchdown to give New York an early 7-0 lead. But the hit somehow shook his rhythm for the rest of the night.