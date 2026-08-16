“Every Time That I Get Hit”: Jaxson Dart Calls Out NFL Over Repeated Medical Tent Visits After Major Injury Scare Against Vikings

The 2026 preseason opener on Saturday, August 15, almost left the New York Giants fans’ hearts skipping a beat. Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward blitzed past the O-line and crashed into Jaxson Dart, sending him to the ground. He was sent to the medical tent, a place that’s very familiar to him.

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“As far as the blue tent, I really respect the rules and the thought behind the NFL has of keeping players healthy and reviewing things,” Dart said during the post-game presser. “But at the same time, I’m still puzzled by it just feeling like every time that I get hit, I just find my way in there. Which, at times, I still try to wrap my head around.”

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After Ward hit Dart, he lay on the field momentarily, prompting a check for concussions in the blue tent. He thought he could continue, and was checked by trainers in between quarters. But the medical spotter ordered a concussion check, per ESPN. The call surprised Dart and Harbaugh as well.

“Honestly, I was [surprised],” Harbaugh said. “But I would say that their job is to err on the side of player safety, so I can’t argue with that either.”

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Per the rules, game officials have the right to alert the necessary people if they suspect a player on the field might suffer a concussion.

“Jaxson Dart made FIVE trips to the blue medical tent in a 10 game span last year FIVE!! one game into 2026 one trip to the blue medical tent simply not sustainable,” NFL analyst Warren Sharp said on X.

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He totaled 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Along with it, he added 487 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs and finished No. 23 in PFN’s QB Impact Metric.

The Giants have got to protect their star better.

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“My feelings in that moment was, we need to block better,” Harbaugh said in the post-game presser.