“I Thought I Made a Name for Myself”: Giants Legend Lawrence Taylor Gets Questionable Treatment Amid NY Return

Former teammate George Martin once recalled that Lawrence Taylor “transformed into a homicidal maniac” the moment he put on his jersey. That terrifying force reached its peak on November 18, 1985, when Taylor’s explosive edge rush shattered Joe Theismann’s leg, a gruesome hit later voted ESPN’s “Most Shocking Moment in History.” That game-altering violence defined LT’s 13-year legacy with the New York Giants and anchored the Big Blue Wrecking Crew, which made him impossible to forget. Yet, returning to East Rutherford for the 1986 championship reunion, the legendary linebacker faced a jaw-dropping reality: his own team treated him like a total stranger.

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” You know, I played for the Giants for 13 years, you know, and I thought I made a name for myself until I came here to watch the practice and everything, and I had to wear a name tag,” Taylor said in an Instagram video. “Damn.”

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The irony of handing #56 a nametag is almost too surreal to comprehend, especially considering the sheer magnitude of what the franchise was gathering to celebrate. This happened when Taylor attended the Giants’ 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday, October 4, when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. to honor the franchise’s iconic 1986 Championship team. The multi-platform initiative featured an anniversary logo, a special game-day celebration, exclusive content, alumni-driven community events, and fan-focused activations, presented by Starter.

For the event, the team held a dedicated 1986 Championship Celebration Game at MetLife Stadium, where fans had the opportunity to welcome Legends during a pregame walk-in in the plaza, followed by an on-field halftime ceremony honoring members of the 1986 team. In collaboration with Starter, the team launched a retail collection, the ’86 Championship Capsule, celebrating the Championship season, featuring authentic storytelling, nostalgic design elements, and premium production. The importance of the occasion was reflected in the words of John Mara, President and CEO of the New York Giants:

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“This anniversary is about honoring a team that defined Giants football and delivered one of the most dominant championship runs in NFL history. We look forward to celebrating these Legends while giving our fans unique opportunities to relive and connect with that unforgettable season.”

There was good reason for such elaborate arrangements. The 1986 win was the Giants’ first-ever Super Bowl win, which broke the franchise’s 30-year drought. The Giants won the 1986 NFC East title with a 14-2-0 record, tied for best in the league with the Bears. Their 14 wins were the most in franchise history. The team’s primary strength was its defense, and the crown jewel was none other than Lawrence Taylor. Led by him, the Giants’ defense allowed the second-fewest points in the league and gave up the fewest rushing yards.

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USA Today via Reuters Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Statistically, in Super Bowl XXI, Taylor had a very quiet night, recording no official sacks. However, this was by design. The Broncos spent the entire game rebuilding their pass protection around Taylor’s alignment. Moreover, Taylor was never simply about the numbers. His former linebacker coach at East Rutherford, Bill Belichick, echoed that exact sentiment regarding the 10-time Pro Bowl winner:

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“Lawrence really was all about winning. He wasn’t about personal stats, although he appreciated them and all that, but he was about winning.”

That drive culminated in ultimate individual recognition when Taylor was officially awarded the AP NFL MVP. He became only the second defensive player in NFL history to win the award (joining Alan Page in 1971), a feat that no defensive player has accomplished since.

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Can you imagine how a player like him had to wear a name tag? The former linebacker is easily one of the best defenders in team history, having gotten the best of numerous quarterbacks. Taylor finished his 13-year run with 142 sacks and 10 straight Pro Bowl nods. Imagine that. As former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck once said:

“They’re talking about the greatest to ever play — a game-changer. They’re talking about LT. He was that kind of difference-maker — a unique talent, a unique teammate.”

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Taylor was known for his aggressive play. He showed his toughness in a 1988 game against the New Orleans Saints, playing through a torn pectoral muscle with his shoulder secured by a harness. He finished with seven tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in the Giants’ 13-12 win. This reputation for playing hard football earned him the nickname “Superman” amongst his teammates.

CBS NFL insider Pat Kirwan once had a conversation with former football head coach Bill Parcells.

“It was Taylor’s second year in the NFL, 1982, and really the first year he made his presence known as a pass rusher,” Kirwan wrote in CBS report in 2013. “As Parcells tells it they were playing Philadelphia at home and there was a defensive call made on the field that required LT to drop into coverage. He rushed the quarterback instead and sacked him.”

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This journey made way for Taylor to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. All this fame, but he still received a name tag at the Super Bowl party. However, Taylor can surely expect a thunderous crowd welcoming him back to the ground where he made his name when the Giants celebrate the 1986 team.