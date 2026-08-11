“It’s Not Taj Mahal”: John Harbaugh Offers Honest Assessment of Giants Facilities as Jaxson Dart & Co. Are Forced to Adapt

The New York Giants enter the 2026 season with pressure to flip the script after going 4-13 last year. In such a demanding situation, they had to spend the first ten days of training camp in an unfamiliar environment as the Quest Diagnostics Training Center has been undergoing renovation. As they were back in their familiar camp, John Harbaugh gave an honest assessment about the renovation’s impact.

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“I can’t sit here and lie to you and say it doesn’t,” said Harbaugh in the presser after day 11 of the training camp. “It does. It’s not the Taj Mahal over there. We have to make it better. It’s as good as we could do right now, but you learn real quick what you need.”

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Harbaugh used the “Taj Mahal” as a symbol of luxury and perfection, making it clear that the present arrangement is far from that standard.

On Monday, August 10, the Giants practiced for the first time this summer at the construction site known as the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. For the first ten days of practice, Jaxson Dart and the Giants were far removed from their home and practiced at The Greenbrier Resort in the woods of West Virginia.

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New York already knew they could not train in their familiar camp as the franchise unveiled the specifics behind their plans to modernize their football operations in July. This time, the focus will be on the locker room, which will expand to more than 6,000 square feet and include space for 100 full-size lockers. The facility will feature a modern weight room covering over 11,000 square feet, complete with a nutrition bar and a cardio mezzanine overlooking the indoor practice field.

Given the adjustments the team has to make for the renovation, Harbaugh added that the owners have responded well to the team’s needs and mentioned the grass practice fields as one example.

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“The fields were playing poorly in the spring. They went to work on the fields. We actually hired somebody, too. And the fields played great today; it was a major improvement,” he said.

Since their list of enhancements is massive, the project is expected to be completed in advance of the 2028 season. So, Harbaugh shared how he and his team are adjusting to the present situation.

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“We’re going to be in here for probably two seasons so they can build this over here. It’s going to be incredible. But that’s where we’re going to be operating on it,” Harbaugh said. “So, we have a lot of work to do to make that better. But the players didn’t bat an eye. They understand the circumstances. And it’s gritty.”

Adjusting to the changes, the Giants are also preparing for Saturday, August 15th, the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.