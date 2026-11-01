NFL Punishes Cam Skattebo for Dangerous Incident vs. Texans

The New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s patience has been tested for the last two weeks. He was benched for the Week 6 face-off against the New Orleans Saints. Then in Week 7, he got flagged for unnecessary roughness against the Houston Texans. Having seen the flag, Skattebo was mentally prepared for what was arriving next, and he was correct about it.

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According to the league’s accountability report for Week 7, Skattebo was fined $7,073 for use of the helmet. With the Giants leading 7-3 in the first quarter, Skattebo lowered his head as he approached MJ Stewart to brace for contact. He initiated the hit with forcible contact from the crown of his helmet. Such impacts can result in serious injuries to both players. The officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that wiped away his seven-yard gain.

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The incident was not Skattebo’s first helmet-related violation this season. The NFL had previously fined the Giants running back $7,073 in Week 3 for illegal helmet use during a game against the Tennessee Titans.

“The second time he’s been fined that amount, which is the discretionary amount under the fine schedule of $23,882 for first offenses and $47,762 for the second,” ESPN’s Mike Garafolo reported on X.

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Even before the fine arrived this time, Skattebo already got bitter with the league.

“The NFL loves to post when I do stuff like that, but then they also want to take stuff from me,” he said. “I’m going to run the ball like I want, and if I’m going to continue to get flags or get fined, I guess I’m just going to play for free.

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“I’m going to do everything I can to be on this team, to give everything I’ve got to this team, and if they’re going to punish me for it, I’m going to keep doing it, and keep playing hard.”

Well, he had his reasons to voice his frustration. After all, players receiving fines are not something surprising for Skattebo. But the fact that he got flagged during the game exposed one recurrent trouble with the NFL’s officiating.

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The NFL penalized eight instances of illegal helmet use through fines following Week 7, according to ProFootballTalk’s October 31 report. Yet, only one of those violations was caught by officials during the game. Unfortunately, that one player was Skattebo.

The players who only had to pay financially are Chicago Bears cornerback Clark Phillips ($11,550), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith ($4,916), and 49ers RB Jordan James ($6,194), among others. Till October 30, Skattebo was without any fines for his play against the Texans, but he, too, will have to empty his pocket a little.

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Before the fine arrived, head coach John Harbaugh tried to defend his running back. Given Skattebo’s physical style of play, it is sometimes difficult for him to play without contact as Harbaugh tried to clear the player’s intention on his behalf.

“I’m quite sure [Skattebo’s] not trying to use his helmet as a weapon, as a battering ram. It’s not the way he’s thinking,” Harbaugh said. “He’s leading with his shoulder. That’s what he’s trying to do…So, I didn’t have a problem with the technique personally at all, but we haven’t heard from the league. Maybe they’ll be able to enlighten us a little bit on it in terms of what they want us to teach, and that would be great.”

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While Skattebo found support from within his camp, help started pouring in from outside of the Giants squad as well.

Former NFL Players Jumped Into Cam Skattebo’s Support

The fact that NFL officials generally do not flag offensive players is what led to a protective shield growing around Skattebo. Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce took a firm stand in favor of Skattebo, arguing that it is a defender’s responsibility and that he should adjust his tackling technique.

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“When you’re a ball carrier, if the running back hits the defensive player with the crown of his helmet and you get run over, that’s the defensive guy’s fault,” said Kelce on the New Heights podcast. “Hit him in the f—–g legs. What are we talking about? You’re the one who tried to tackle him up top. I think it’s a d—–s penalty.

“I think that the runner should have the ability to lower his shoulder and gain yardage however he wants, and if his head goes down with it, that’s the way it should be. I’m not a fan of the way this is called. I understand it’s a penalty, and this is what they wanted how they wanted officiated. I actually think he just lowered his shoulders. I didn’t think he actually lowered his head much.”

While moral support started to pour in, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Leonard Fournette tried to lighten things a little bit.

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“Just a reminder, @nfl football is supposed to be fun @sk4ttp4ck I’ll help you with the fine, my brother, take a look at the last run 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” he said in an Instagram post.

Maybe it’s time for Skattebo to call up Fournette, so that he can lessen the financial blow.