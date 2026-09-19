“None of You Have a Job”: Giants Legend Gives Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. And Co. A Reality Check Before Week 2 Clash

Last season, the New York Giants’ running game averaged 129.1 yards per game, ranking fifth in the league by season’s end. Now, with the team looking to maintain that momentum this season, John Harbaugh faces a difficult decision in determining his starting backfield. The Giants have four running backs competing for the position, Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Najee Harris, making the battle for playing time particularly intriguing. Amid the competition and Week 2 preparation, former Giants running back Tiki Barber has issued an eye-opener to the players fighting for their place in the backfield.

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“I just saw Tyrone Tracy, and I told him, ‘There are four of you. That means none of you have a job. So you have to take advantage of every opportunity,’” shared Barber in an interview with Daily Mail Sports USA. “Now, I remember, I went through years like this where there were a bunch of us, and it felt like you were always trying to be replaced, which means that the urgency when your opportunity arises has to be on point.

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“You have to be dialed in every single moment. You have to make sure that your teammates and really your coaches know that they can count on you in any situation. So whoever does that best is going to end up winning out.”

The pressure on the 2024 fifth-round pick, Tyrone Tracy, has been building for some time, especially after the Giants used a fourth-round pick on Cam Skattebo last year. Later, the Giants brought in veteran Najee Harris late in the preseason, adding a six-year NFL veteran with four straight 1,000-yard seasons before a torn ACL ended his 2025 campaign.

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Therefore, with more competition for carries, Tracy has even more reason to prove he belongs near the top of the depth chart. However, his ball-security issues have only added to the pressure. So, before the season opener, Tracy turned to someone who knows exactly what it is like to deal with similar concerns early in a Giants career.

That someone was Giants legend Tiki Barber, who once faced his own struggles with ball security. During his live WFAN radio show last week, before the Giants’ Sunday opener, Barber revealed that he had some advice for Tracy.

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“I told him about the ‘high and tight’,” Barber said during that show. “We were talking about how many running backs they have in that room, and I said, ‘You’ve got to go prove it. You’re going to get your opportunities, even though they might be few, and you’ve got to prove that you can be trusted and reliable.

“‘When you go into contact, you have to have your off-ball hand on your wrist of the ball, carrying it high and tight.'”

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On the other hand, Skattebo had a great outing last season before a season-ending injury derailed his 2025 campaign. With a second chance to prove himself, Skattebo left no stone unturned. Back in action in Week 1, the 24-year-old rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, capping his score with his signature backflip celebration.

“I feel like I’m the best player on the field and you guys notice it more when the lights are on because more people are paying attention,” he shared. “I’m going to play the same way I do every game. I play as hard as I can and give it my best shot.”

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Even though Skattebo is riding high with confidence, the chances of him holding the RB1 reins are momentary. All depends on his health and his performance. With Singletary already breathing down his neck, Harbaugh’s trust in him enhances the pressure on Skattebo.

“The biblical word is ‘faithful.’ You can trust him,” said Harbaugh. “You can believe that he’s going to be doing the right thing, as best he can to the best of his ability.”

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Singletary had 16 yards on six carries versus the Cowboys in Week 1. He added four catches, 22 yards, and a touchdown. But as Barber highlighted, everybody is replaceable; Singletary is also standing in a sticky spot.

Meanwhile, Tracy Jr., who stands out as the more explosive back, totaled 19 runs of 20-plus yards last season, while Singletary had six. His ability to create big plays gives him a dimension that the rest of New York’s backs don’t consistently provide.

However, Tracy Jr. struggled against Dallas, recording two carries for 14 yards and losing a fumble, making his chances slowly slip away. When it comes to Harris, he did not play against the Cowboys in Week 1.

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As far as Skattebo is concerned, he is back in action and is now healthy.

“He’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, and the Giants should again allow Skattebo a chance to bust out as their leading runner in 2026,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano.

On the other hand, Singletary’s biggest contributions could come on third downs, in short-yardage situations and as a change-of-pace option. He had only six carries for modest yardage against Dallas but added four receptions and a touchdown in the passing game.

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Tracy, too, holds potential, but ball-security issues need to be fixed ASAP. Coming off a post-Achilles injury, Harris can still contribute with his strengths: short-yardage efficiency and pass-blocking.

So, each one of them has a chance to prove themselves.