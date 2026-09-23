Odell Beckham Jr. Joins NFL Community to Send Prayers for Jaxson Dart as Concerns Mount Over QB’s Condition

The New York Giants are standing at 1-1 after the latest loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The loss against the Rams turned out to be costlier for Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ starting quarterback, who suffered a left knee injury on the seventh snap from scrimmage. Odell Beckham Jr., who was signed by the Giants this spring and witnessed the mishap, is now praying for Dart’s speedy recovery along with the fans as concerns loom.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Prayers up for my brother 6. Seeing the news is one thing, but it’s harder until u actually see it,” wrote the wide receiver on X on September 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running high on spirits after the 28-20 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Giants aimed to dominate the gridiron against Los Angeles. But the tables soon turned on their seventh snap of the game when the Rams linebacker Byron Young hit Dart on his right side. The hit forced Dart into Josaiah Stewart, whose contact with the quarterback’s legs caused him to take a hard fall.

The next visuals that followed will haunt teammates like Beckham Jr. and the fans for a long time. Dart immediately grabbed at his left knee and headed to the blue medical tent. While limping to the locker room, fans still had hope after he was listed as questionable to return. But that hope soon fizzled out, as he got ruled out early in the third quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed next was scarier as ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped an update on Dart’s injury.

“Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN,” he reported on X. “Of all the QB injuries suffered in Week 2, Dart’s is turning out to easily be the most significant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, it was thought that Dart was lucky enough to avoid breaking bones, as the injury was limited to just spraining his MCL. On Monday, Giants head coach John Harbaugh said Dart had seemingly avoided a “devastating outcome” and was not expected to be out long-term, though he offered no further details on the quarterback’s recovery.

But with Schefter’s update dropping in, fans are now aware of the seriousness of the injury and dropped in their prayers in the comments of the post. The possibility of season-ending surgery is the primary concern driving community reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is actually heartbreaking. why does injury bug always have to hit young quarterbacks right when they start showing potential. the way everyone is acting like a franchise season is completely over after Week 2 is wild,” shared a fan.

“As an Eagles fan, I’m sending prayers to the young man. Hate to see it. Hope he and everyone else who was injured this weekend recovers quickly,” wrote a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh s***, this is a tough break for a player that has so much potential,” a comment read.

“That’s awful to hear. That kid had a lot of talent. Now he’s got to get out of here to heal,” a fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Big bro don’t deserve this 😢,” read a comment.

“Tough news for Dart. Hope the surgery isn’t needed and he gets a full recovery,” another concerned fan wrote.

While Giants fans are already concerned about Dart’s future after the injury, they can not trust the next man up. Jameis Winston did fill in his absence, but could not take New York out of the hole. He was picked off in the end zone as the Giants relied entirely on field goals for their scoring. Dart’s backup went 11-for-27 for 111 yards with no touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not a good time for Dart to fall prey to injury. After all, the Giants are now entering what appears to be a favorable part of their schedule, with the Tennessee Titans visiting on Sunday, September 27, who are at 0-2. Then there is the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) in Week 4, followed by the Washington Commanders (0-2), who are also in a sticky spot after losing their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, to injury.

Had Dart been healthy, he would have made the most of this stretch.