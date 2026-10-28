“This Guy Is Not Gonna Run”: Ex-Jets HC Pushes Back on Garrett Wilson Trade Talk Amid Chiefs Rumors

By now, fans are aware of Garrett Wilson’s outburst on the sidelines during the face-off between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. After the incident, Garrett’s trade market on Kalshi spiked. During the 28-25 loss to the previously winless Dolphins, Garrett was seen screaming in the direction of Geno Smith; however, he later clarified that his frustration was not for Smith and appeared to be aimed at pass game coordinator Seth Ryan, who was seated next to the QB. Regardless of how the trade speculation develops, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan believes the team should hold onto Wilson.

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“It would take quality draft pick compensation, but one top exec whose team is looking for a pass catcher thinks Wilson can be had,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora wrote for Casino Guru.

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But Rex is not going to buy into that narrative:

“Yeah, that tells me right there that you don’t know this young man. This guy is not gonna run from a fight. I think just the opposite. The little time that I spent with him, I think it’s just the opposite; this dude is going to win with the New York Jets. It’s just when. He is going to be here when this team turns; he’s going to be here,” Rex said on DiPietro & Rothenberg on ESPN New York.

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“I know that’s what I would do if I’m in that building. Hell no! I’ll trade a million guys before I trade him. This is the guy I want. You guys don’t think he’s competitive enough, I guess. You think he wants to leave this building. That ain’t him. To me, those are the guys that you want.”

Through seven games, Garrett has tallied 37 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns. However, his latest performance against the struggling Dolphins raised questions after he received just three targets. Considering his importance to the Jets’ offense, the limited opportunities were surprising and may have contributed to his frustration, prompting discussions about his future in New York.

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So, Rex had to step up given how the trade talks had been rising lately. Garrett entered Week 7 with a 10% chance of being traded by the Jets before his odds surged by 4 percentage points, according to Kalshi. Given how the numbers have gone up, analysts are also fueling the fire.

“Do you trade him for a first-round draft pick? You have to have that conversation,” said WFAN’s Craig Carlton. “Right now, with the Colts’ loss, the Jets have two top-10 picks and three top-15 picks in next year’s draft. Garrett Wilson will get a first-round draft pick if we decide we’re going to see what he’s worth on the open market.”

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For CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, he already has a list of three potential landing spots for Garrett. All three of them are wide receiver-needy teams: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

CBS analyst and former Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson believes that the Jets are going to shake hands with the Chiefs.

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“If I’m Garrett Wilson, I’m going to the Kansas City Chiefs,” he said. “As you saw on Sunday Night Football, they were struggling to catch the football. You don’t see Patrick Mahomes getting frustrated too often. They need a big receiver, and Garrett Wilson is that guy.”

Russell also sees the 49ers trying their luck. But when it comes to the Chiefs, they are running on life support at the wide receiver position after Tyquan Thornton slipped into injured reserve and a hamstring injury turned costly for Rashee Rice. In that case, Garrett comes off as a long-term option.

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But Rex expressed his belief in Garrett’s character and commitment. The former head coach’s confidence in the wide receiver’s ability to restore the Jets to success comes from some impressive numbers.

Garrett leads all wide receivers with an openness score of 91 out of 100, according to ESPN Analytics. Based on player-tracking data, the metric evaluates how effectively a receiver creates separation. Beyond his ability to get open, Garrett has also been exceptional at making catches relative to expectations. NFL Pro puts his catch rate over expected (CROE) at 16.0%, the best mark among receivers with at least 40 targets, a group of 15 players.

Commitment and the willingness to face challenges? Check. Stats? Check. Time to see if the Jets officially put the Garrett Wilson trade talks to rest.