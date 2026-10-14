NFL Issues Statement on Tyreek Hill Verdict After Former Chiefs Star’s Estranged Wife Gets Awarded $500K

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in some hot water now. He has yet to find a team to play for and is still in the process of rehabbing his injured knee. And recently, the jury in his legal battle with his former partner delivered a mixed verdict. The NFL is also keeping an eye.

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“We have been monitoring developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” an NFL spokesperson told Pro Football Talk on Tuesday night, after the verdict was returned.

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The jury verdict found Hill responsible for two counts of battery. The jury awarded his ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, $500,000 in compensatory damages but rejected her bid for punitive damages.

Vaccaro and Hill’s relationship was quite turbulent, having broken off their engagement before getting married in 2023. During the trial, Vaccaro’s mother, Alesia, while on the stand, presented a text message that detailed an altercation between Lakeeta and Hill about a postnuptial agreement.

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Lakeeta Vaccaro also spoke about an instance of abuse from when they were in Connecticut to attend an ESPN event.

Hill admitted to falling short as a husband after surveillance videos presented to the jury showed him repeatedly cursing inside his home.

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“I’m not proud of that; I’m ashamed,” Hill expressed his regret, according to Court TV. “The language was terrible. It was terrible. … But, you know, I’m not perfect. The only thing I can do is just learn from it and move forward, you know, and never talk to my co-parent like that ever again, which I won’t.”

The civil court’s findings do not determine how the NFL will handle the matter, as is the norm. The league conducts its own independent investigation. What’s next for the league to gain clarity on Hill’s legal situation?

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The time is crucial for the veteran WR. After all, he has long been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs, who could use a veteran receiver in their passing attack. He has won one Super Bowl with the Chiefs, after all, and he can still catch passes from QB Patrick Mahomes.

However, the NFL’s ruling will determine what becomes of Hill’s career in the NFL, if at all it is salvageable. But no matter which turn it takes, Hill has already made his feelings clear about his NFL return.

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How Tyreek Hill Is Pushing Forward a Strong Case for Himself Amidst Uncertainty

The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported that the Chiefs already contacted Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Having played his first six years with the Chiefs, Hill is already familiar with Andy Reid’s offense and has plenty of experience playing alongside Mahomes and Kelce. His 61 total touchdowns during that period could make his transition back to Kansas City smoother.

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Moreover, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is back, which means the system will not be entirely new for Hill.

There is also the issue of his knee, which he injured in 2025. And Hill is also 32, which might be creating doubts in any team potentially looking at him as an option. But during the offseason, Hill shared videos documenting his training sessions to perhaps make a pitch for his comeback.

“I just find ways to try to come back and, you know, overcome being complacent with where I am in life and always knowing that there’s more,” he said on one video. “You know, like I said, my grandparents created that dog in me early. You know, God can place it in my heart that I still have more football left… I’ll be ready in November.”

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“I think a deal could happen anytime,” Rosenhaus told Josh Moser of WSVN 7News. “We are looking for the right situation. The right contract, the right team, the right fit, the right approach from a medical standpoint.”

Even with Hill continuing his preparations, the NFL’s investigation remains ongoing, with no clear timeline for its conclusion.