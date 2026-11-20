For years, CTE has remained one of the biggest concerns surrounding the NFL and other contact sports. While researchers have made significant progress in understanding the brain disease linked to repetitive head impacts, one major challenge has continued to stand in their way.

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Doctors have not been able to accurately diagnose CTE in a living person, leaving families and former NFL athletes without a definitive answer about the condition. That could eventually begin to change, as medical researchers continue their efforts to find a way to identify the disease before it’s too late.

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Former football players with advanced CTE carried significantly higher blood levels of a tau protein fragment called eMTBR-tau, according to a new study from researchers at Boston University and Banner Health. The findings, published in JAMA on November 19, point to a blood-based biomarker that could help detect the late stages of CTE in living people.

The findings suggest that the disease’s characteristic tau pathology may eventually be identified without having to examine a person’s brain after death.

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To reach their findings, researchers examined blood samples from 21 former American football players who had participated in earlier clinical studies. All 21 had provided blood samples while alive and subsequently donated their brains to the Boston University CTE Center Brain Bank after their deaths.

The researchers then matched each player’s blood sample to the findings from his postmortem brain exam. Levels of eMTBR-tau were markedly higher in the men with advanced CTE than in those with early-stage disease or none at all.

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The autopsies showed that 18 of the 21 players had CTE and three did not. Sixteen of the 18 had reached Stage III or IV on the McKee scale, while the other two were at Stage I or II.

The study also included former players from different levels of the sport. Twelve participants had played professional football, seven had competed at the college level, and two had played in high school. Notably, 11 of the 12 former professional players had advanced CTE, while four of the seven college players and one of the two high school players also had advanced-stage pathology.

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The findings also highlighted a potential distinction between CTE and Alzheimer’s-related changes. Researchers examined another blood marker, p-tau217, which is commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Its levels were elevated primarily in participants who had Alzheimer’s-related brain changes alongside CTE. Five of the 18 participants with CTE had such changes, and they recorded the highest eMTBR-tau concentrations in the study.

A related tau biomarker, eMTBR-tau243, was elevated in people with autopsy-confirmed late-stage CTE, according to an earlier JAMA study from Washington University School of Medicine researchers. The work, which involved 229 participants, appeared on November 13, six days before the Boston University findings.

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Although the two studies used different participant groups and testing methods, both identified a promising connection between blood-based tau markers and advanced CTE pathology.

However, the latest discovery does not mean that doctors can now diagnose CTE through a routine blood test. Researchers have cautioned that the Boston University study involved only 21 former male football players, with just two participants having low-stage CTE. The findings also need to be tested in larger and more diverse groups before the biomarker can be considered reliable for clinical use. In particular, detecting early-stage CTE remains a significant challenge.

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Still, the potential implications of this research are considerable. A validated blood test could help scientists identify people with CTE-related pathology while they are alive, making it easier to study how the disease progresses.

“This is a game changer,” Michael Alosco, co-senior author of the Boston University study and co-director of clinical research at the BU CTE Center, told ESPN. “I’m cautiously optimistic that we can really understand this finding and move it forward in the next five years or so.”

For former NFL players and others exposed to repeated head impacts, the findings offer reason for hope. CTE remains a disease that can only be definitively confirmed through a postmortem examination of the brain. But with two independent research teams now reporting promising results, scientists may be getting closer to changing that reality.