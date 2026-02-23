NFL Makes Final Decision on Adopting Unpopular Uniform Change Amid Backlash From Deion Sanders & More

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado at West Virginia Nov 8, 2025 Morgantown, West Virginia, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Morgantown Milan Puskar Stadium West Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBenxQueenx 20251108_mmd_qb3_654

The NFL is making it clear that while college football might be embracing a more casual, DIY look on the field, that trend will not be crossing over into the professional ranks.

The league’s Competition Committee recently met to discuss uniform standards, specifically focusing on the growing “short shorts” trend seen in the college game. In many college programs, players have begun heavily cropping or even using scissors to hem their game pants high above the knee for a specific aesthetic. The NFL’s committee has decided to hold the line, ensuring that players like Dion Dawkins won’t be debuting any “Daisy Dukes” on Sundays.

“The Competition Committee is discussing keeping those college football cut-off game pants out of the NFL.” ProFootballTalk posted on their X account.

This decision comes at a time when the NFL has actually been quite relaxed about other areas of the uniform. While the league committee is addressing a broader DIY trend in college football, high-profile viral moments have undoubtedly kept the conversation in the spotlight. For example, during a high-stakes Saturday night game against Tennessee, Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell went viral for his attire alongside his highly impressive, game-winning performance. Instead of the standard football pants that typically reach the knee, Sandell wore a pair that was pulled exceptionally high, ending mid-thigh in a style reminiscent of ‘short shorts.’ However, rather than an intentional fashion statement or an ‘unusual choice’ to match a college aesthetic, Sandell’s look was actually the result of an equipment malfunction, as his pants accidentally ripped during pregame warmups.

The bold fashion statement caught the eye of legendary broadcaster and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. While calling the game, Herbstreit was visibly baffled by the look, jokingly suggesting that Sandell should actually be penalized for “just dressing like that.” He even nicknamed the high-cut pants “Daisy Dukes” on air, sparking a viral conversation about uniform standards and player personality.

For years, the league was famously strict, some would say obsessive, about every detail, from the color of a player’s socks to the tint of a visor. While the modern field is now a mix of neon mouthpieces and custom cleats, the league still views the “scissored” pant look as a step too far for its professional image.

The NFL Game Operations Manual emphasizes that a player’s appearance is a direct reflection of the league’s reputation; by prohibiting these modifications, the committee is choosing to maintain a standard of “uniformity” that separates the pro game from the more experimental styles of the college ranks.

Deion Sanders demands NFL-style fines for uniform violations

Back when Deion Sanders was a superstar in the NFL, he was frequently fined for breaking the league’s strict dress code. Now that he is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, he wants to bring that same level of discipline to college football. Sanders believes the current look of the game has become too messy, and he is calling for the NCAA to start issuing fines to players who don’t follow uniform regulations.

“Let’s do something about the uniforms,” Sanders said. “We’ve got guys in biker shorts. That makes me sick because I’m a football guy — I played this game at a high level and I have so much respect for this game. How can we allow guys out there in biker shorts, no knee pads, no nothing, literally pants up under their thighs, and that’s cool?”

The coach is particularly frustrated with the trend of players wearing their pants high above their knees, which often leaves their legs unprotected. During the Big 12 media days, Sanders expressed his visual distaste for the style, comparing the look to cycling gear rather than traditional football armor. He argued that the lack of knee pads is a sign of disrespect toward the history and standards of the sport.

While referees currently have the power to throw flags or penalize teams for uniform violations, Sanders thinks a financial penalty would be more effective. His desire for stricter rules is part of a larger vision to make college football mirror the professional world. He has even suggested that the NCAA should adopt an NFL-style salary cap and use the same playing rules as the pros.

As the college game becomes more like a professional business, “Coach Prime” wants the standards of the players to follow suit.