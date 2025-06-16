NFL QBs Under Most Pressure Heading Into 2025 Season Ft. Dak Prescott

Pressure’s part of the deal when you’re an NFL quarterback—but this season, some players are carrying more than just expectations. Whether it’s the burden of a high-value contract, the shadow of past postseason failures, or the presence of a younger successor waiting in the wings, several quarterbacks enter 2025 under intense scrutiny. For some, this year is about securing their legacy. For others, it’s about simply staying relevant. Here’s a breakdown of the five quarterbacks facing the most pressure heading into the new season.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has shown flashes of elite quarterback play since arriving in Miami, but the narrative heading into 2025 is defined more by durability than performance. With a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension signed last offseason, Tagovailoa’s position is financially secure, at least in the short term. However, multiple concussions in recent seasons, including one sustained against the Bills last year, continue to raise concerns. Despite the team’s confidence in him, his availability will ultimately determine whether he can fulfill the expectations tied to his contract. This season, his health will be under more scrutiny than ever.

4. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones is one of those QBs who has everything to lose. Following an uneven and injury-riddled tenure in New York, the former first-round pick now faces a pivotal opportunity in Indianapolis. The Colts offer him a fresh start, but it comes with its own risks. If he underperforms—especially if Anthony Richardson is unavailable—Jones may be seen as a temporary stopgap rather than a legitimate starter. A disappointing year would reflect poorly on his long-term prospects while potentially vindicating former coach Brian Daboll’s decision-making in New York. It’s a high-stakes scenario with little margin for error.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t lack accolades or credentials, but the 2025 season carries significant implications for his legacy. Now with the Steelers, Rodgers is attempting to deliver one final championship before the end of his career. At age 41 and coming off a couple of underwhelming seasons in New York, his window for success is rapidly closing. If he can stay healthy and guide the Steelers deep into the postseason, he could add a defining chapter to an already storied career. If not, then the outcome would definitely leave a scar on a Hall of Fame career.

2. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy’s situation entering 2025 is markedly different from most quarterbacks on this list. He’s not a veteran trying to reclaim form or a placeholder awaiting replacement. Instead, McCarthy is stepping into a promising environment with high expectations from the Vikings. Under the guidance of quarterback ace Kevin O’Connell and with a strong roster built to contend, McCarthy has the infrastructure to succeed early. However, that also brings pressure, particularly from external observers questioning whether his collegiate success (27-1 at Michigan) will translate to the NFL. As a second-year quarterback, how he adapts to this elevated stage will be closely evaluated.

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Few quarterbacks are under as much pressure as Dak Prescott entering the 2025 season. With a decade under center for the Cowboys and a projected $60 million income for the year, Prescott has become the face of a franchise still chasing its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1995 season. His recent comments—stating that winning is essential “for my legacy… for my sanity“—underscore the personal and professional weight he carries. With a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer and lingering questions about how long Jerry Jones‘ loyalty will hold, this year represents a critical juncture in Prescott’s career trajectory.

While these are the top 5 quarterbacks who will be under the most pressure entering the 2025 season, stars like Josh Allen, gearing up for the 2025 season after earning his first MVP, Lamar Jackson, with yet another standout season, and young QBs like Jayden Daniels fresh off an impeccable rookie season and Caleb Williams after a poor rookie season, will also be closely monitored.