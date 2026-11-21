This offseason, NFL fans were taken aback by the Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel controversy. Ever since Page Six published photos of the ex-The Athletic reporter and New England Patriots head coach at a secluded Arizona resort, things have not cooled down. Russini left The Athletic and took a break before making a comeback with a weekly sports show, The Russini Report. Being one of the first guests, Damon Amendolara shared how he attracted trouble for himself.

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A 25-year veteran of sports talk radio, Amendolara is a popular face in this field who has a coast-to-coast fan base. On The Russini Report, in partnership with BetUS, Amendolara had a good time engaging with Russini. But hardly did he expect the reaction that would follow.

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“Let me tell you, my mentions were a horror show since Wednesday,” he shared on his podcast. “Horror show. The things said about her, and the things said about me, by proxy… it was really awful. I know it comes with the territory. I’ve lived this many lives over, but it doesn’t change the way that I feel.

“I understand how, for some people, me associating myself with that and with her made them uncomfortable. I’m not judging you for that. I’m just telling you why I did it, and I don’t doubt myself for doing it.”

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Amendolara had simply answered to Russini’s calling because of the strong bond the two have shared over the years. Even though she did not pressure him, he kept his promise to be beside her through thick and thin.

“Dianna asked me if I would be on her first show, and she said, ‘If it’s too much because of my reputation, don’t worry about it,’” Amendolara shared. “I’ve been friends with Dianna since 2013 or 2014 when she was working in D.C. as a local reporter. I had her on an overnight show you might remember. I said, ‘I’m there for you if you need me, and I would do it with any one of my friends and my family.’”

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Amendolara’s bond with Russini goes back to the days when she was in charge of covering Washington’s NFL team. Back then, Amendolara was part of the CBS Sports Radio team. That’s when he regularly welcomed her onto CBS Sports Radio to discuss the turmoil surrounding Dan Snyder’s ownership. The professional relationship gradually grew into a lasting personal connection.

“Whenever I’ve had her on, we’ve laughed and joked and talked football and just, I think, overall had a really positive vibe, and I wanted to help present that in the first episode so that people remember that side of Dianna versus all of the craziness that has happened,” he said.

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What made Amendolara take the heat? Amendolara wasted little time stirring things up during the opening episode of The Russini Report. He initially poked fun at Russini by calling her a meme sensation. Russini appeared less than thrilled with the description. Things further took a bitter turn when Amendolara mentioned Mike Vrabel.

Fans were already upset with Russini after one of her comments.

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“I really hope that I can be someone other women see: you can pick yourself up, get back in there and not be afraid,” Russini said.

“Based on the people I heard from since yesterday [Monday], Russini’s remark about being an inspiration to other women was what bothered most people in the industry. Women in sports already didn’t like her. That comment didn’t help,” said reporter Bobby Burack.

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With 44.8K followers on X, Amendolara has an established presence of his own. However, his decision to associate with Russini did not sit well with fans.

Meanwhile, besides the show, Russini is up for something bigger.

New Update Drops on Dianna Russini’s Next Venture

Just when fans thought that the Russini-Vrabel controversy had been put to bed with both of them moving on with their own lives, an insider had some news to share. On the 98.5 The Sports Hub podcast, host Jim Murray dropped an update on Russini’s reported next project.

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“I have a little nugget for you. So a friend of mine was at Teddy Atlas’ room, Teddy Atlas, the boxing commentator? He has an annual event around Thanksgiving. It was held last night in New York, and she was there. And a friend of mine was chatting with Dianna Russini, and she’s got a book coming out,” shared Murray.

“So, and she said she’ll be talking about everything that’s gone on is what she told my friend. So maybe that’s what’s, she’s come out with this podcast. It’s been one big nothing these last couple of weeks. Maybe he knows that a book is coming that’s going to, she’s going to further expound on this whole situation.”

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While there is no accurate timeline for when Russini’s plan will materialize, Vrabel is in a sensitive spot with New England at 5-5. As of now, given the reaction Amendola received after associating with Russini, it’s evident that things are against the reporter. But after the tell-all book, who knows? The tables could turn.