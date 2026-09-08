NFL Reporter Joy Taylor Says Ex Cheated With a Stripper Using Money She Gave Him

Joy Taylor has been dominating headlines lately during her recent appearances on the Get To The Point Podcast with hosts Chris Spencer and NFL legend Terrell Owens. Earlier, the former FOX reporter made remarks on her monthly allowance, drawing criticism. And now, Taylor has once again grabbed the spotlight as she recalled one of her past relationships, when her ex cheated on her with a stripper using the money she gave him.

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“I was financially supporting a boyfriend. He’s on the couch, playing video games, and it has been going on for like a month now, because I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, I got the bills. What did I get for that? I’m like, ‘Alright, look: it has been a while. We’ve got to get a job. So, here’s some money. Go get a drink, clear your head.

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“So, he goes out, and cheats on me with a stripper, with the money I gave him. I found out, as women do… So I asked him about it, and he was like, ‘That’s not true. We’ll go out there right now!”

While Taylor didn’t reveal her ex’s name, the relationship she had was before she entered sports broadcasting. Subsequently, Taylor admitted that after confronting him, she “Took everything and left. It was all my s–t anyway because obviously I was paying for everything.”

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Joy Taylor has previously been in relationships with male athletes. She got married to former professional baseball player Richard Giannotti in 2016 before getting divorced a year later, in 2017. She later got engaged to former NBA guard Earl Watson in 2018. However, the couple later separated in January 2020.

During a conversation with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton last year, Taylor also addressed her relationship standards and the kind of qualities she looks for in a man.

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“I really have to feel safe. If I don’t feel safe with a person, I cannot engage. And I’m such a, I’ve to show up so masculine all the time. I have to be so strong and have to ignore so much noise and have to show up for myself in so many spaces and have to block off so much noise and compartmentalize that when I’m with a man, I want to feel like he is providing the masculine space.

“I don’t want to have to be masculine with a man. And that can be very interesting dynamic to find because sometimes people feel like they have to match my masculine energy. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Let me be soft. Let me be a woman. Let me be the pretty princess that doesn’t know how to use the door.’ And you provide the masculine space.”

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That said, Taylor’s latest revelation offers another glimpse into the experiences that have shaped her approach to relationships. While she has been candid about what went wrong in the past, her comments also make clear what she now expects from a partner.