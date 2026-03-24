NFL Reporter Laura Rutledge Causes Fan Frenzy With Red Outfit Days After Leaving ESPN Show Hosting Duties

Essentials Inside The Story Laura Rutledge steps down from her hosting duties at the SEC Nation

Matt Barrie will replace Laura as the show host

Rutledge will host ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast, scheduled for February 14, 2027

Laura Rutledge has become a powerhouse at ESPN since joining the network back in 2014. For a decade now, her career has been on a massive upward trajectory. She didn’t just stay as an SEC Network reporter. Instead, she used the platform to show off a level of sports knowledge and natural charisma that’s honestly hard to find.

Now, she’s easily one of the network’s most essential voices, balancing professionalism with a personality that easily blends on screen. This influence was recently on full display when Rutledge shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos with her 324,000 Instagram followers.

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“A little 🍊 moment,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Rutledge (@lauramrutledge) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Laura Rutledge recently turned heads with a vibrant orange outfit that had everyone talking. She shared a picture in a vibrant red-orange button-down dress that felt both sharp and effortless. Between the gold button details and those metallic heels, she looked like the powerhouse that she is.

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Her post didn’t just pick up likes; it went viral, proving once again that she also knows how to set the bar for style in the sports world. This could be easily seen in the post’s comment section.

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“You are so beautiful,” the first comment read. Not the first time she has received a comment such as this. Anything that she wears, she carries out with confidence, making her look radiant and effortless.

Another comment read, “perfection.” Surely enough, when one makes headlines and grabs fans’ attention almost every other day with her top-notch reporting skills, such talent only deserves one word.

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While her fashion game is a hit, Rutledge is equally respected for her skills behind the camera. Last year, ESPN made it clear how much they value her by signing her to a new multi-year contract. Although she also had to bid goodbye to her hosting duties at SEC Nation.

ESPN relieves Laura Rutledge of her hosting duties

After nine seasons as the heart of Saturday morning football, Laura Rutledge is officially closing a major chapter of her career at ESPN. According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, she is stepping down from her hosting duties. The move comes as a strategic shift to allow her to focus more of her time and energy on ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage for the NFL.

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“Matt Barrie will succeed Laura Rutledge as the host of SEC Nation, The Athletic has learned,” as per a post on X by The Athletic, Sr. Writer, Andrew Marchand.

Laura Rutledge stepped into the hosting chair in 2017 by replacing Maria Taylor. At the time of her joining, Senior Coordinating Producer Tom McCollum was already confident of her skills.

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“Laura’s work ethic and energy will be great for the show,” McCollum had said. “She has excellent chemistry with the SEC Nation team and a track record of success in the hosting chair. We anticipate a seamless transition this fall.”

Over the next decade, Laura didn’t just host SEC Nation; she became the heartbeat of it. Under her leadership, SEC Nation grew into one of the network’s most-watched programs, maintaining high ratings throughout the entire year.

Now, Laura will focus largely on her role in MNF hosting duties alongside Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters for all 20 games of the season, and ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast on February 14, 2027.

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Back when it was announced that Rutledge would be a part of the crew, she had made her feelings clear.

“Monday Night Football is the pinnacle, and it’s always been a dream of mine,” she said. “I still get chills every time I hear the MNF music. Really excited to continue to work as hard as possible to earn this role.”

Now, she will continue to impress everyone with some exciting new projects and her sharp skills that have helped her reach where she is today. As for her fans, they are excited to hear more of her on the sidelines while rocking some more gorgeous fits.