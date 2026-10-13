NFL Reverses Zxavian Harris’ Eligibility Decision After His Failed Attempt to Play for Lane Kiffin’s LSU

Four years with the Ole Miss Rebels was not enough for Zxavian Harris to move his case forward and woo any NFL team in the draft. He did try to prove himself but was cut by an NFL team in August. He also planned to come under the wings of the former head coach, Lane Kiffin, who is now with the LSU Tigers. But Harris’ path was not that easy and straightforward.

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There were many players who were granted a fifth year of eligibility, but Harris got marked. After all, he had a stint with an NFL team, and he became ineligible for a return to college football. At first, Harris’ dream to return to college and suit up for the LSU Tigers did not come true. Secondly, the wish turned out to be costly, as it even closed the gates in the NFL. The league declared that Harris would be ineligible to join any NFL teams this season as he attempted to return to college. However, the league has now loosened its grip and overturned the decision.

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“The NFL Management Council informed DT Zxavian Harris — one of the players who attempted and failed to return to college at LSU — that it has established he never practiced and therefore he is now a free agent, eligible to visit and sign with any NFL team, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Initially ruled ineligible, he can now take visits to the NFL teams, try out for or sign with any team as a free agent.

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The decision was reversed after an interview with Harris and an independent review of his activities following the start of training camp.

Pelissero reported that the NFL sent this memo to clubs regarding the decision to reinstate Harris’ eligibility for the 2026 NFL season.

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“Mr. Harris has disputed the report that he played college football after the opening of NFL training camps,” the memo read. “The NFL interviewed Mr. Harris and sought independent verification of his activities after the start of NFL training camps and agrees with the NFLPA’s contention that “plays college football” means, at a minimum, participation in a practice (or game) for the applicable college football team.”

For college, it was easy to make the decision since he was signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent earlier this spring. The Saints finalized their roster ahead of the May first week’s rookie minicamp by adding another young defensive tackle, a former Ole Miss standout. But the Saints released him from his contract during training camp in August.

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After that, Matt Zeintz of CBS Sports reported that the former Ole Miss offensive lineman was expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He also entered the portal, after he was granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA. However, even before testing the waters in college, the NFL changed its decision.

The change means Harris will have to seek another opportunity, but he is free to sign with a new team. He never took the field for a Saints practice, watching from the sidelines instead, and never appeared in a preseason game or wore a helmet.

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How easy will it be for Harris to pitch himself in the league all over again?

Zxavian Harris’ On-Field Talent Could Give Him Another Shot

When it comes to his athletic abilities, it will be easier for Harris to cut through.

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The former Ole Miss standout was a major contributor to the team’s College Football Playoff Semifinal run last season. Harris started all 15 games and recorded 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks. He saved one of his best performances for the CFP Quarterfinal against Georgia, finishing with career highs of 10 tackles, along with one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

“Harris is a disruptive, alignment-versatile interior defender with mismatch traits and untapped potential,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com once wrote. “Though he lacks the contact balance/hand usage to cleanly control block engagements, he consistently recovers and often reemerges to help finish the play. He often overwhelms single blocks and disrupts run schemes from a gap away. He wasn’t asked to two-gap at Ole Miss very often, but has the tools for the task.”

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However, his resume might not be enough, as Harris has found himself in off-field controversies as well. Two arrests during his college career had already put Harris under scrutiny from NFL scouts, including one stemming from domestic violence allegations. He subsequently underwent foot surgery in March.

Time to see which NFL team will risk all of that baggage and still sign Harris.