NFL Sends 2-Word Message on Snoop Dogg as Netflix Makes Christmas Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Snoop Dogg headlines Lions–Vikings halftime in Netflix’s Christmas takeover

NFL’s second Netflix Christmas slate expands after Beyoncé’s 2024 debut

Playoff-chasing Lions face spoiler Vikings amid global streaming spotlight

The NFL’s holiday takeover just found its headliner, and it’s a West Coast legend ready to trade sleigh bells for bass drops. Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is officially set to perform during the halftime show of the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on December 25th.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The global event titled “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party” will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium and will stream live on Netflix. The streaming network promises the show to be a massive celebration filled with his classic hits, holiday cheer, and several surprise guest appearances. The NFL has also commented on the video shared by Netflix, sending a message to the legendary rapper in writing.

“Merry snoopmas,” the NFL comment read on the official post.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Snoop Dogg’s performance signals a pivotal moment in Netflix’s growing alliance with the NFL, seamlessly merging live sports with pop-culture pageantry. For Snoop Dogg, a devoted lifelong fan and veteran youth football coach, the event is a natural fit. He is set to infuse the Christmas Day broadcast with his iconic West Coast flair, delivering a high-energy halftime show tailored for a massive global audience.

“NFL, Netflix, and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy,” the rapper said ahead of his performance. “That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This year will mark the second year of the NFL hosting its Christmas game on Netflix. Last season marked a turning point for the NFL’s holiday playbook, as Christmas Day football landed on Netflix for the first time in 2024. The league backed the move with a marquee doubleheader and a cultural swing, headlined by Beyoncé’s now-iconic “Beyoncé Bowl” halftime show during Ravens–Texans.

This year’s holiday action kicks off early with a full slate of games for football fans to enjoy. The day starts at 11:00 a.m. ET with pregame coverage leading into an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (airing on Netflix). Following that, the Lions and Vikings take the field at 4:30 p.m. ET for the game featuring Snoop Dogg’s performance (Netflix). To cap off the night, the Denver Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET (airing on Prime Video).

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Netflix opens up on their 2025 NFL Christmas gift to the fans

As already stated this year, the Netflix service has recruited West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg to headline the halftime show. He is known for iconic tracks like “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “The Next Episode.” Snoop’s performance, dubbed “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” is being described by Netflix executives as the ultimate gift to fans, blending his legendary musical career with a lifelong passion for football.

“Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler. We’re uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer. “As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We’re ready to drop it like it’s hot this holiday celebration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The festive atmosphere will begin as Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson opens the broadcast. She will perform her holiday hit “Underneath the Tree,” sharing her holiday spirit with football fandom worldwide. Last year, Beyoncé captivated audiences with a massive, Western-themed performance to celebrate her Cowboy Carter album.

For the second game of the day, it will feature a high-stakes rivalry between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions currently hold a record of 8 wins and 6 losses and are fighting hard to secure their place in the playoffs. In contrast, the Vikings sit at the bottom of the division with a 6-8 record and have already been eliminated from postseason contention.