NFL Sunday Recap: Fernando Mendoza Debuts, Patriots Lose QB, 59-YD Pick Six & More From Week 10

Week 10 was a busy week for the NFL fans. The league has come halfway through the season in February. Past the midway point of the 18-week schedule, division races and wild-card standings have taken shape. Out of the best attractions from Week 10, the 2026 NFL Draft’s No.1 pick, Fernando Mendoza’s start, attracted a lot of hype and attention.

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The Las Vegas Raiders lost 13-21 to the Seattle Seahawks. Yet Mendoza’s performance stood out. After the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, the rookie was handed the starting job.

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A Seahawks fumble gave Mendoza an early opportunity to make an impression, and the rookie didn’t let it go to waste. He guided the Raiders through their opening possession with three completions on three attempts, picking up 20 passing yards along the way. But he saved the biggest moment for himself.

On a designed draw, Mendoza kept the ball and ran for a 10-yard touchdown, completing a 46-yard scoring drive and handing Las Vegas an early 7-0 advantage. Unfortunately, Mendoza’s night did not end on a sweet note.

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The early touchdown was only a glimpse of what Mendoza could offer, as the Seahawks soon presented a much tougher challenge. Their defense kept closing in on the rookie, restricting his passing opportunities and making it difficult for Las Vegas to sustain drives. Seattle came away with a 21-13 victory, while Mendoza finished with 143 yards on 17 completions from 29 attempts. He averaged 4.9 yards per throw, recorded no passing touchdowns or turnovers, and endured six sacks.

Just like November 15 ended with heartbreak for the Raiders despite a strong performance from the rookie, the narrative is the same for the Miami Dolphins.

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They picked cornerback Chris Johnson in round one with the No. 27 overall pick. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, a tipped pass from Daniel Jones turned into a dream moment for the rookie.

Quick to react, Johnson secured the ball and immediately shifted his focus toward the end zone. He raced 59 yards for a pick-six against the Colts, delivering a major defensive breakthrough.

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Both Las Vegas and Miami went home with a loss, but the rookies like Mendoza and Johnson gave them some happy moments to cherish. Sadly, that was not the case for the New England Patriots. Week 10 came with a double blow for them.

The Patriots were already on a tightrope with a 5-4 record walking into Allianz Arena in Munich. Things got worse as they lost their quarterback, Drake Maye, on the opening drive of Sunday’s game. He injured his ankle on a third-down sack.

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Maye’s absence left a noticeable void in New England’s offense, and the numbers told the story. The Patriots managed just 151 yards throughout the game, averaging 2.7 yards per play while converting only four of 13 third downs.

Backup Tommy DeVito struggled to navigate Detroit’s pressure and couldn’t capitalize on opportunities to push the ball downfield. Potential big plays involving Kyle Williams and tight end Eli Raridon went unfinished. Matters got worse when the backup quarterback tried to force a throw, giving Detroit an interception. The end result? Patriots lost 35-10.

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Week 10 came with a blessing for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns’ postseason picture looks considerably brighter than it did just a week ago. Cleveland entered Week 10 with only a 12% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics. Its narrow 27-24 victory over Houston changed that outlook. It pushed the team into the AFC’s seventh seed and lifted its playoff odds to 23%.

Amidst all this, one player had a full-circle moment on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins Rewrites His Lambeau Field Story in Week 10

The last few days had been emotionally overwhelming for Cousins. He was traded to his old camp, the Minnesota Vikings. Suiting up for the first time in his second stint with the Vikings left Cousins teary-eyed.

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As a team, Minnesota flourished against the Green Bay Packers, winning 30-10. But for Cousins, there was a personal assignment, too. He was suited in purple and gold, facing the same Packers and playing in Lambeau Field- everything was similar to the ominous day in 2023, when he tore his Achilles. That marked the turning point, as everything went downhill after that.

Fast forward to 2026, Cousins successfully flipped the script, writing a happy memory in Lambeau Field.

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He finished the game with 207 passing yards on 21 completions from 31 attempts along with two touchdowns.

“Yeah, it was emotional coming to the stadium,” shared the quarterback almost on the verge of crying. “Three years ago, tearing my Achilles here. It’s been a tough three years. I was just grateful for the opportunity to play here today and grateful for my teammates and what they did today to make this outcome possible. “It’s been a tough three years. There’s more to the story being written.”

That’s how Week 10 has been a rollercoaster ride both for the teams and the fans.