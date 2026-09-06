NFL Takes Major Decision Over Roger Goodell’s Future as Robert Kraft Sends Out Official Statement

September marked the 20th anniversary of Roger Goodell becoming the NFL’s commissioner after team owners elected the 67-year-old to the position back in 2006. At the same time, Goodell was also seeking a contract extension before the start of the 2026 regular season. While the Compensation Committee did not agree on a deal during the last team owners’ meeting in August, Front Office Sports had earlier reported that there was no known opposition to an extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, NFL teams were notified on Sunday, September 6, that Commissioner Goodell has secured a four-season contract extension. The new deal will run through the 2030 league season and expire on March 31, 2031. Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots‘ owner and chairman of the Compensation Committee, released a statement acknowledging Goodell’s new contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As members of the Compensation Committee, we’re pleased to announce that we have reached agreement with Roger to remain as Commissioner through the 2030 League Season, ending on March 31, 2031,” said Kraft. “Throughout the negotiation process, the Committee worked closely with an independent third-party compensation consultant and outside counsel to structure a deal that aligns Roger’s compensation with the League’s long-term interests and success.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

“To that end, the agreement is heavily performance based, with more than 95% of the total compensation tied to Roger’s and the NFL’s performance measured against various metrics and at the discretion of the Compensation Committee. We believe we are very fortunate to have Roger at the helm for the next four years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before signing his new contract, Goodell’s existing deal ran through March 2027. The 67-year-old signed his previous deal back in 2023, marking his fourth extension with the league, following extensions in 2009, 2012, and 2017. Now, the NFL owners have worked out Goodell’s fifth contract extension. Goodell will be 72 by the time his next deal expires.

Goodell’s new contract will keep him to navigate the NFL’s next collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA, with the current agreement running through the 2030 season (expires in March 2031). A major issue, however, will be the league’s push for an 18-game regular season, considering the league requires players’ approval, creating another difficult labor negotiation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simultaneously, the NFL’s media-rights future will also demand Goodell’s attention. The league’s existing agreements are worth more than $110 billion and run through 2033, but the NFL has flexibility to revisit them earlier. With streaming platforms becoming increasingly important and other leagues securing huge media deals, Goodell will have to maximize the value of the NFL’s next package.

Meanwhile, Goodell also intends to expand the NFL’s international series in the coming years. The league is staging a record nine international games across seven countries in 2026 and can schedule up to 10 annually from 2027. Goodell’s challenge will be turning overseas games into sustainable fan bases and commercial markets.