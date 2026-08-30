NFL 2026 Roster Cuts: Players Released by Every Franchise as Deadline Arrives

With the preseason now in the rearview mirror, NFL franchises have moved on to one of their toughest tasks: roster cuts. The regular season opener between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots is less than two weeks away. And the teams now have to trim their rosters down to the final 53 players.
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The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their active/inactive rosters to a maximum of 53 players was before 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. Teams across the league made a series of roster moves in the days leading up to the deadline. Here is a team-by-team look, beginning with the AFC East:
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
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QB Shane Buechele
WR Mac Dalena
WR Mecole Hardman
WR Dante Pettis
WR Quentin Skinner
TE Shane Zylstra
G Bruno Fina
C Sincere Haynesworth
DL Zion Logue
LB Theron Gaines
LB Otis Reese
CB Cade Denhoff
CB D.J. Miller
S Wande Owens
P Mitch Wishnowsky
Miami Dolphins:
CB Alex Austin
RB Coleman Bennett
OT Kevin Cline
EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles
TE Ethan Conner
LB Stephen Dix Jr.
RB Donovan Edwards
DL Alex Huntley
S Louis Moore
DL Cam Rice
LB Jaheim Thomas
WR Theo Wease Jr.
The Dolphins officially waived 12 players on Saturday, Aug. 29, including running back Coleman Bennett, who had joined the team just three days earlier. Bennett signed with Miami on August 26 after spending the offseason program and training camp with the Chicago Bears.
Miami had also made several roster moves earlier in the preseason, including the waiving of tight end Cole Turner with an injury designation on August 26. The team had previously parted ways with Ethan Robinson, Jim Bonifas, Ahmari Harvey, Tahj Washington, Jamaree Salyer and James Ester.
New England Patriots:
Earlier this week, the Patriots parted ways with Kobe Prentice and Kenneth Harris. As the roster cuts deadline now approaches, New England has released running back Hassan Haskins.
Haskins, 26, signed with New England on Aug. 12 after spending the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former fourth-round pick of Tennessee has appeared in 44 NFL games, recording 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
New York Jets:
QB Bailey Zappe
DT Mazi Smith
K Cade York
RB Sam Scott
EDGE Nate Voorhis
WR Caullin Lacy
DL Junior Tafuna
S Dean Clark
CB Jordan Clark
EDGE Nate Lynn
DL Jack Heflin
The Jets released quarterback Bailey Zappe and defensive tackle Mazi Smith as they worked toward the 53-man deadline. New York had previously released kicker Cade York, while running back Sam Scott, edge rusher Nate Voorhis, and wide receiver Caullin Lacy were waived with injury designations.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens:
CB Robert Longerbeam
C Nick Dawkins
FB/TE Lucas Scott
WR Chris Moore
RB Dontae McMillan
G Evan Beerntsen
DL Aaron Graves
WR Octavian Smith Jr.
CB Lardarius Webb Jr.
ILB Jamon Johnson
QB Austin Reed
WR Cornelius Johnson
RB Jonathan Ward
OLB Kaimon Rucker
DL Dion Wilson Jr.
TE Ty Pezza
WR Cortez Braham Jr.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals finished their campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. As that went down, the team started its roster cuts on Sunday to begin its roster cuts as the deadline approaches. The first Bengals cuts being reported on August 30 are as follows:
QB Josh Johnson (released)
WR Jordan Moore
TE Josh Kattus
OT Andrew Coker
DE Isiah Foskey
LB Jack Dingle
CB Bralyn Lux
WR Mitchell Tinsley
LB Shaka Heyward
DT Howard Cross III
DT McKinnley Jackson
Cleveland Browns
The Browns started making their roster cuts early and still have several moves to make. So far, the team has made the following roster decisions:
Ben Patterson — WR
Jermaine Terry II — TE
Drew Biber — TE
Jeremiah Byers — OT
Izavion Miller — OT
Coziah Izzard — DT
Patrick Jenkins — DT
Jamil Muhammad — DE
Jeremiah McClendon — CB
Nate Evans — CB
Christopher Edmonds — S
Nik Constantinou — P
Tre Avery — CB
Tyler Hall — CB
Tyre Phillips — OT
Jack Stoll — TE
Pittsburgh Steelers:
The Steelers have made multiple roster cuts in the last three days following their preseason campaign. On August 28, the team parted ways with the following players:
Jaheim Bell — TE
Greg Crippen — C
Jaylon Guilbeau — DB
Jack Henderson —DB
Brandon Hill — DB
Jakobie Keeney-James — WR
Tamon Lynum — DB
Daryl Porter Jr. — DB
Cornell Powell — WR
Alex Tecza — RB
Isaiah Winstead — WR
A day later, the Steelers parted ways with linebacker Jamin Davis and wide receiver Levi Wentz, followed by LB Elandon Roberts on Sunday.
AFC South
Houston Texans
Following their preseason finale, the Texans have made the following roster cuts:
Brett Rypien — QB
Solomon Byrd — DE
Deuce Vaughn — RB
Layne Pryor — TE
Louis Hansen — TE
Owen Wright — RB
Caleb Johnson — LB
Stephen Hall — CB
Brandon Codrington — CB
Eli Cox — C
Indianapolis Colts
So far, the Colts have made the following roster cuts:
Trey Wedig — OT
Raylen Sharpe — WR
Sahmir Hagans — WR
Austin Brown — S
Eli Pancol — WR
Durell Nchami — DE
Tyler Moore — TE
Easton Stick — QB
Ben Nikkel — S
Devin Veresuk — LB
Colby Wooden — DT
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars, meanwhile, made multiple cuts on both Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31, which are as follows:
Amari Burney — LB
Jabbar Muhammad — CB
Nick Mullens — QB
Yasir Abdullah — LB
Baylon Spector — LB
Joey Aguilar — QB
Trebor Peña — WR
Brady Boyd — WR
Tennessee Titans
The Titans finished their preseason campaign against the Chicago Bears on Friday, as the team has yet to make significant roster cuts before Sunday’s deadline. So far, the Titans have parted ways with linebacker Dominique Hampton and safety Sanoussi Kane.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Israel Antwine — DT
Ron Stone Jr. — OLB
Jordan Miller — DT
Joseph Manjack IV — WR
Foster Sarell — OT
Kyrese Rowan — WR
Lecitus Smith — C
Reid Holskey — OL
Parker Robertson — S
Ricardo Hallman — CB
Adam Prentice — FB
Kansas City Chiefs
Zelmar Vedder — CB
Wesley Bissainthe — LB
Ethan Hurkett — DE
Pete Nygra — C
D’Arco Perkins-McCalister — CB
Tre Watson — TE
Kaiir Elam — CB
Xavier Loyd — WR
Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Gurd — TE/FB
Jacob Clark — QB
E.J. Williams
Phillip Dorsett II
Dare Ogunbowale
Cian Slone — DE
Los Angeles Chargers
For now, the Chargers have reportedly cut rookie wide receiver Jerand Bradley, with more cuts coming soon before the deadline.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
WR Denzel Mims
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR Jaden Smith
RB Jaydon Blue
RB Phil Mafah
DT Jay Toia
DB Reddy Steward
CB Josh Butler
DB Zion Childress
LB Langston Patterson
TE Michael Trigg
TE Zack Kuntz
TE Mitch Van Vooren
OL Shiyazh Pete
OL Chris Glaser
OL Sebastian Gutierrez
OL D.J. Wingfield
OL Marcellus Johnson
OL Trevor Keegan
The Cowboys began their final wave of roster moves after Friday’s preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. Dallas released wide receiver Denzel Mims and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Jay Toia and Trevor Keegan were among the players reported as waived.
New York Giants
The Giants have officially confirmed parting ways with the following players:
Ugo Amadi — CB
Damon Bankston — RB
Josiah Deguara — TE
Leki Fotu — DL
Isaiah Hodgins — WR
Brenden Jaimes — OL
Anfernee Orji — LB
Kobe Prentice — WR
Philadelphia Eagles
Ambry Thomas — CB
Michael Jordan — G
Gabe Hall — DT
Zion Wilson — DT
Jordan Mims — RB
Cole Wisniewski — S
Maximus Pulley — S
Quez Watkins — WR
Tarron Jackson — EDGE
Carson Steele — RB
Samori Toure — WR
Myles Hinton — OT
Shaun Wade — CB
Stone Smartt — TE
Jaylen Mahoney — S
Washington Commanders
Qwuantrezz Knight — S
Joshuah Bledsoe — S
Boogie Basham — LB
D.J. Johnson — LB
Nick Nash — WR
Nicholas Petit-Frere — OT
Daniel Brunskill — OT
Craig Reynolds — RB
Trey Hill — C
Jeffrey M’ba — DT
Max Scharping — OL
Byron Cowart — DT
Krys Barnes — LB
Car’lin Vigers — CB
NFC North
Chicago Bears
CB Terell Smith
WR Scotty Miller
WR JP Richardson
OT Jedrick Wills Jr
Detroit Lions
RB Raheem Blackshear
RB Kye Robichaux
WR Cedrick Wilson
Green Bay Packers
CB Tra Fluellen
Minnesota Vikings
DL Taki Taimani
CB Tyreek Chappell
CB Dwight McGlothern
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
WR Keelan Marion
DL Devonnsha Maxwell
LB Daveren Rayner
G Jaeden Roberts
TE Joshua Simon
DB Keidron Smith
OT Andrew Stueber
G Brandon Walton
DT Eric Johnson
LB Channing Tindall
Carolina Panthers
DT Kyon Barrs
WR Elijah Cooks
RB Miles Davis
DT Tywone Malone Jr.
TE Caden Prieskorn
WR Roc Taylor
T Ryan Hayes
QB Kyle Trask
WR Dan Chisena
LB Jeremiah Moon
New Orleans Saints
WR Ronnie Bell
S Elliott Davison
QB Hunter Dekkers
WR Bub Means
TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
EDGE Garrett Nelson
DL Kahlil Saunders
DL Brien Taylor Jr.
OL Xavier Truss
EDGE Malakai Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Jake Browning
RB Kadarius Calloway
WR Dennis Houston
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
RB Trey Benson
WR Bryson Green
TE Baylor Cupp
OL Christian Jones
Los Angeles Rams
S Alex Cook
DE Devean Deal
WR Tru Edwards
DB Steven Gilmore
CB Al’zillion Hamilton
OT Bryce Henderson
LB Nikhai Hill-Green
TE Rohan Jones
S Nate Valcarcel
TE Dan Villari
DT Payton Zdroik
LB Daniel Rickert
LB Tomon Fox
LB Alex Cook
DB Alex Johnson
San Francisco 49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
RB Patrick Taylor
TE Josiah Deguara
TE Tanner McLachlan
DE Titus Leo
LB Xavier Thomas
Seattle Seahawks
OT Derrick Graham
RB Anthony Hankerson
LB Chris Paul Jr.
LB Joseph Vaughn
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
That said, following the roster cuts, the Seahawks will open the regular season against the Patriots in less than a couple of weeks.