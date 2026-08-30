NFL 2026 Roster Cuts: Players Released by Every Franchise as Deadline Arrives

With the preseason now in the rearview mirror, NFL franchises have moved on to one of their toughest tasks: roster cuts. The regular season opener between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots is less than two weeks away. And the teams now have to trim their rosters down to the final 53 players.

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The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their active/inactive rosters to a maximum of 53 players was before 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. Teams across the league made a series of roster moves in the days leading up to the deadline. Here is a team-by-team look, beginning with the AFC East:

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AFC East

Buffalo Bills

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QB Shane Buechele

WR Mac Dalena

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Dante Pettis

WR Quentin Skinner

TE Shane Zylstra

G Bruno Fina

C Sincere Haynesworth

DL Zion Logue

LB Theron Gaines

LB Otis Reese

CB Cade Denhoff

CB D.J. Miller

S Wande Owens

P Mitch Wishnowsky

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Miami Dolphins:

CB Alex Austin

RB Coleman Bennett

OT Kevin Cline

EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles

TE Ethan Conner

LB Stephen Dix Jr.

RB Donovan Edwards

DL Alex Huntley

S Louis Moore

DL Cam Rice

LB Jaheim Thomas

WR Theo Wease Jr.

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The Dolphins officially waived 12 players on Saturday, Aug. 29, including running back Coleman Bennett, who had joined the team just three days earlier. Bennett signed with Miami on August 26 after spending the offseason program and training camp with the Chicago Bears.

Miami had also made several roster moves earlier in the preseason, including the waiving of tight end Cole Turner with an injury designation on August 26. The team had previously parted ways with Ethan Robinson, Jim Bonifas, Ahmari Harvey, Tahj Washington, Jamaree Salyer and James Ester.

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New England Patriots:

Earlier this week, the Patriots parted ways with Kobe Prentice and Kenneth Harris. As the roster cuts deadline now approaches, New England has released running back Hassan Haskins.

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Haskins, 26, signed with New England on Aug. 12 after spending the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former fourth-round pick of Tennessee has appeared in 44 NFL games, recording 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

New York Jets:

QB Bailey Zappe

DT Mazi Smith

K Cade York

RB Sam Scott

EDGE Nate Voorhis

WR Caullin Lacy

DL Junior Tafuna

S Dean Clark

CB Jordan Clark

EDGE Nate Lynn

DL Jack Heflin

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The Jets released quarterback Bailey Zappe and defensive tackle Mazi Smith as they worked toward the 53-man deadline. New York had previously released kicker Cade York, while running back Sam Scott, edge rusher Nate Voorhis, and wide receiver Caullin Lacy were waived with injury designations.

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AFC North

Baltimore Ravens:

CB Robert Longerbeam

C Nick Dawkins

FB/TE Lucas Scott

WR Chris Moore

RB Dontae McMillan

G Evan Beerntsen

DL Aaron Graves

WR Octavian Smith Jr.

CB Lardarius Webb Jr.

ILB Jamon Johnson

QB Austin Reed

WR Cornelius Johnson

RB Jonathan Ward

OLB Kaimon Rucker

DL Dion Wilson Jr.

TE Ty Pezza

WR Cortez Braham Jr.

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Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals finished their campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. As that went down, the team started its roster cuts on Sunday to begin its roster cuts as the deadline approaches. The first Bengals cuts being reported on August 30 are as follows:

QB Josh Johnson (released)

WR Jordan Moore

TE Josh Kattus

OT Andrew Coker

DE Isiah Foskey

LB Jack Dingle

CB Bralyn Lux

WR Mitchell Tinsley

LB Shaka Heyward

DT Howard Cross III

DT McKinnley Jackson

Cleveland Browns

The Browns started making their roster cuts early and still have several moves to make. So far, the team has made the following roster decisions:

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Ben Patterson — WR

Jermaine Terry II — TE

Drew Biber — TE

Jeremiah Byers — OT

Izavion Miller — OT

Coziah Izzard — DT

Patrick Jenkins — DT

Jamil Muhammad — DE

Jeremiah McClendon — CB

Nate Evans — CB

Christopher Edmonds — S

Nik Constantinou — P

Tre Avery — CB

Tyler Hall — CB

Tyre Phillips — OT

Jack Stoll — TE

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers have made multiple roster cuts in the last three days following their preseason campaign. On August 28, the team parted ways with the following players:

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Jaheim Bell — TE

Greg Crippen — C

Jaylon Guilbeau — DB

Jack Henderson —DB

Brandon Hill — DB

Jakobie Keeney-James — WR

Tamon Lynum — DB

Daryl Porter Jr. — DB

Cornell Powell — WR

Alex Tecza — RB

Isaiah Winstead — WR

A day later, the Steelers parted ways with linebacker Jamin Davis and wide receiver Levi Wentz, followed by LB Elandon Roberts on Sunday.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Following their preseason finale, the Texans have made the following roster cuts:

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Brett Rypien — QB

Solomon Byrd — DE

Deuce Vaughn — RB

Layne Pryor — TE

Louis Hansen — TE

Owen Wright — RB

Caleb Johnson — LB

Stephen Hall — CB

Brandon Codrington — CB

Eli Cox — C

Indianapolis Colts

So far, the Colts have made the following roster cuts:

Trey Wedig — OT

Raylen Sharpe — WR

Sahmir Hagans — WR

Austin Brown — S

Eli Pancol — WR

Durell Nchami — DE

Tyler Moore — TE

Easton Stick — QB

Ben Nikkel — S

Devin Veresuk — LB

Colby Wooden — DT

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars, meanwhile, made multiple cuts on both Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31, which are as follows:

Amari Burney — LB

Jabbar Muhammad — CB

Nick Mullens — QB

Yasir Abdullah — LB

Baylon Spector — LB

Joey Aguilar — QB

Trebor Peña — WR

Brady Boyd — WR

Tennessee Titans

The Titans finished their preseason campaign against the Chicago Bears on Friday, as the team has yet to make significant roster cuts before Sunday’s deadline. So far, the Titans have parted ways with linebacker Dominique Hampton and safety Sanoussi Kane.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Israel Antwine — DT

Ron Stone Jr. — OLB

Jordan Miller — DT

Joseph Manjack IV — WR

Foster Sarell — OT

Kyrese Rowan — WR

Lecitus Smith — C

Reid Holskey — OL

Parker Robertson — S

Ricardo Hallman — CB

Adam Prentice — FB

Kansas City Chiefs

Zelmar Vedder — CB

Wesley Bissainthe — LB

Ethan Hurkett — DE

Pete Nygra — C

D’Arco Perkins-McCalister — CB

Tre Watson — TE

Kaiir Elam — CB

Xavier Loyd — WR

Las Vegas Raiders

Patrick Gurd — TE/FB

Jacob Clark — QB

E.J. Williams

Phillip Dorsett II

Dare Ogunbowale

Cian Slone — DE

Los Angeles Chargers

For now, the Chargers have reportedly cut rookie wide receiver Jerand Bradley, with more cuts coming soon before the deadline.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

WR Denzel Mims

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Jaden Smith

RB Jaydon Blue

RB Phil Mafah

DT Jay Toia

DB Reddy Steward

CB Josh Butler

DB Zion Childress

LB Langston Patterson

TE Michael Trigg

TE Zack Kuntz

TE Mitch Van Vooren

OL Shiyazh Pete

OL Chris Glaser

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

OL D.J. Wingfield

OL Marcellus Johnson

OL Trevor Keegan

The Cowboys began their final wave of roster moves after Friday’s preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. Dallas released wide receiver Denzel Mims and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Jay Toia and Trevor Keegan were among the players reported as waived.

New York Giants

The Giants have officially confirmed parting ways with the following players:

Ugo Amadi — CB

Damon Bankston — RB

Josiah Deguara — TE

Leki Fotu — DL

Isaiah Hodgins — WR

Brenden Jaimes — OL

Anfernee Orji — LB

Kobe Prentice — WR

Philadelphia Eagles

Ambry Thomas — CB

Michael Jordan — G

Gabe Hall — DT

Zion Wilson — DT

Jordan Mims — RB

Cole Wisniewski — S

Maximus Pulley — S

Quez Watkins — WR

Tarron Jackson — EDGE

Carson Steele — RB

Samori Toure — WR

Myles Hinton — OT

Shaun Wade — CB

Stone Smartt — TE

Jaylen Mahoney — S

Washington Commanders

Qwuantrezz Knight — S

Joshuah Bledsoe — S

Boogie Basham — LB

D.J. Johnson — LB

Nick Nash — WR

Nicholas Petit-Frere — OT

Daniel Brunskill — OT

Craig Reynolds — RB

Trey Hill — C

Jeffrey M’ba — DT

Max Scharping — OL

Byron Cowart — DT

Krys Barnes — LB

Car’lin Vigers — CB

NFC North

Chicago Bears

CB Terell Smith

WR Scotty Miller

WR JP Richardson

OT Jedrick Wills Jr

Detroit Lions

RB Raheem Blackshear

RB Kye Robichaux

WR Cedrick Wilson

Green Bay Packers

CB Tra Fluellen

Minnesota Vikings

DL Taki Taimani

CB Tyreek Chappell

CB Dwight McGlothern

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

WR Keelan Marion

DL Devonnsha Maxwell

LB Daveren Rayner

G Jaeden Roberts

TE Joshua Simon

DB Keidron Smith

OT Andrew Stueber

G Brandon Walton

DT Eric Johnson

LB Channing Tindall

Carolina Panthers

DT Kyon Barrs

WR Elijah Cooks

RB Miles Davis

DT Tywone Malone Jr.

TE Caden Prieskorn

WR Roc Taylor

T Ryan Hayes

QB Kyle Trask

WR Dan Chisena

LB Jeremiah Moon

New Orleans Saints

WR Ronnie Bell

S Elliott Davison

QB Hunter Dekkers

WR Bub Means

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

EDGE Garrett Nelson

DL Kahlil Saunders

DL Brien Taylor Jr.

OL Xavier Truss

EDGE Malakai Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Jake Browning

RB Kadarius Calloway

WR Dennis Houston

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

RB Trey Benson

WR Bryson Green

TE Baylor Cupp

OL Christian Jones

Los Angeles Rams

S Alex Cook

DE Devean Deal

WR Tru Edwards

DB Steven Gilmore

CB Al’zillion Hamilton

OT Bryce Henderson

LB Nikhai Hill-Green

TE Rohan Jones

S Nate Valcarcel

TE Dan Villari

DT Payton Zdroik

LB Daniel Rickert

LB Tomon Fox

LB Alex Cook

DB Alex Johnson

San Francisco 49ers

QB Adrian Martinez

RB Patrick Taylor

TE Josiah Deguara

TE Tanner McLachlan

DE Titus Leo

LB Xavier Thomas

Seattle Seahawks

OT Derrick Graham

RB Anthony Hankerson

LB Chris Paul Jr.

LB Joseph Vaughn

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

That said, following the roster cuts, the Seahawks will open the regular season against the Patriots in less than a couple of weeks.