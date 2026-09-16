“$900 a Night”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Stays at One of Denver’s “Most Expensive” Airbnbs Amid Bankruptcy Trial

Shilo Sanders was in Denver, Colorado, for the duration of his bankruptcy trial. His temporary location nearly cost him $1,000, but he’s not complaining.

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“Last week, I stayed at one of the most expensive Airbnbs in Denver, said the former NFL safety. “In the middle of downtown Denver, this is what $900 a night gets you.”

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Sanders was in Denver for his bankruptcy trial from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. In his tour of the house, he seemed pretty impressed by all the amenities and even suggested throwing a get-together at his new spot. He was also impressed by the rooftop, the Airbnb’s proximity to local eateries, and Coors Field within a stone’s throw of the location.

As happy as he sounded in the video, how he got here was still making troubling headlines for him. Sanders filed for bankruptcy after he was directed by the court to pay $11.89 million in compensation to John Darjean, who accused Sanders of assaulting him when he was in high school. Darjean used to work as a security guard in the school at the time, and he suffered serious injuries.

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Shilo was absent from the 2022 trial and later claimed he did not know the proceedings were underway after firing his attorneys. His failure to appear or respond to trial notices resulted in an $11.89 million default judgment in Darjean’s favor.

The court will now deliberate upon whether Sanders acted with malice against Darjean or out of fear in self-defense. If the court rules in his favor, he will not have to pay the $11.89 million.

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The trial developments have been quite dramatic so far. On September 3, Darjean collapsed after testifying for more than two hours. Meanwhile, Sanders alleged that he was the one who was “attacked and assaulted.” The former safety also claimed he was in “excruciating pain” because of the scuffle.

A final judgment is still awaited in the case. According to USA Today, a ruling can be expected after November. However, there is a big mystery yet to be solved: key surveillance footage that captured the fight between the two is yet to be presented to the court.

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“It just appears real obvious that there is some missing video that no one seems to have been able to find,” Judge Michael E. Romero said at the trial.

Darjean alleged that the footage has been “stolen.”

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Two other angles of the fight exist, but they don’t give a clear view of the fight. School administrator Lynn Gray said in her testimony that she could see “a broader view of the fight, confirming Darjean’s lawyer, Ori Raphael’s claim of there being “more video.”

Shilo Sanders’s stint in the NFL came to a distasteful end. He went undrafted and was later signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and gave his everything to make the final 53-man roster. He left no stone unturned, playing two preseason games for the Buccaneers and practicing last offseason.

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However, a scuffle with Zach Davidson in the third game against the Buffalo Bills left all his efforts in vain. Seeing that behavior as “inexcusable,” head coach Todd Bowles waived him in August 2025.

Since then, Sanders has kept himself busy as a content creator and musician, having released some work and regularly streaming online. However, he has made peace with the fact that his journey in the NFL is over.

“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel,” Sanders said.

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“I’ve always done that my whole life playing football with music, acting, and modeling. I truly believe God has a big plan for me.”

For now, Sanders will be in the news for what ensues in this legal showdown.