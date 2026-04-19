“No More Football Players”: Tom Brady’s Rumored GF Alix Earle Swears Off Dating NFL Players

Alix Earle is officially closing the playbook on professional football athletes. In a recent YouTube video documenting her time at Coachella, the 25-year-old lifestyle influencer made it clear that her romantic interests have shifted away from the sports industry. Does this mean that she has ended her rumored relationship with Tom Brady?

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Tom Brady’s and Alix’s relationship rumors have been a hot topic of discussion in the sports and entertainment world for months. This topic comes just months after Alix’s high-profile, nearly two-year relationship with Braxton Berrios ended in December 2025.

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Now, Earle appears ready to swap stadium lights for stage lights. The social media creator wants to make a complete pivot toward the music industry. During her vlog, she expressed a deep-seated desire to find a partner with a more musical background.

“I wanna date a rock star so bad,” Earle told her viewers while addressing the camera. “It’s my dream. That’s literally my dream,” she further added, “No more football players.”

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But what happened? What went so wrong that she doesn’t want to be associated with football players anymore? After dating for nearly two years, Alix Earle and NFL player Braxton Berrios officially split in 2025. The breakup happened while Alix was competing on Dancing With The Stars Season 34, where she eventually finished in second place.

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The couple first started seeing each other in 2023 following Alix’s breakup with Tyler Wade. During that time, rumors had already begun that they were dating each other, but neither party made any official announcement on their relationship status.

Their relationship moved quickly; Alix made their relationship public the same year. She was a regular fixture at Miami Dolphins games, and by early 2025, she had moved into Braxton’s home.

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Ultimately, because the two belonged to two different professions. The pressure of long distances and demanding schedules led to the end of their relationship.

Braxton was unable to travel to support Alix during her live dance performances, creating a strain they couldn’t overcome. Alix later confirmed the news, noting that the distance had simply become too difficult for them to manage.

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But soon after, her name was linked with another football entity. Following her split from Berrios, rumors swirled throughout early 2026 linking her to NFL legend Tom Brady. The pair were spotted together multiple times, from a New Year’s Eve trip to St. Barts to dancing at a Super Bowl party in February and later being seen at an event in San Francisco.

While neither Earle nor Brady ever confirmed their dating rumors. The media kept connecting Brady with other women. Whether the two were actually dating or if all their meetings were coincidental, it looks like we will never know.

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With Alix’s latest declaration, it seems to provide a definitive answer to the speculation: the NFL era is officially over for Alix Earle.

With Alix Earle off the NFL dating charts, what is the current status of Tom Brady?

Rob Gronkowski has some simple words for his buddy Tom Brady: Follow your heart.

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As rumors fly about the 48-year-old quarterback’s dating life, Gronk wants his former teammate to trust himself. In a recent interview with Page Six, Gronkowski shared his thoughts on Brady’s dating. Gronkowski says Brady should treat dating just like he treated football.

“Just follow your heart, Tom,” Gronkowski said. “You know, wherever your heart is leading you, wherever your gut instinct is leading you. Just follow that heart, Tom.”

According to Gronk, Brady is currently “on a hot streak” and has been the life of the party lately. This year, Brady has been linked to 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle after the two were seen together on New Year’s Eve and again during the Super Bowl. Things got competitive when Earle was later seen with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

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But it looks like Brady might have gotten jealous back then. He didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at the younger player, jokingly calling Burrow a ‘wildcat’ during a football event in reference to his night out at the Oscars.

In addition to the rumors about Earle, Brady was recently spotted spending an entire evening chatting with Yael Cohen at a high-profile party. Sources say the two even left the event together. This new chapter for Brady comes after his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

As Earle decides to date musicians, Brady navigates his new social life and focuses on his three children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. It looks like April has been the month of self-evaluation and going after something that one truly desires.